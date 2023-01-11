Menu
WorkIndia raises $12M in a pre-Series B round led by SBI Holdings, founding family of Nintendo and others

By Trisha Medhi
January 11, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 11 2023 12:30:41 GMT+0000
WorkIndia raises $12M in a pre-Series B round led by SBI Holdings, founding family of Nintendo and others
With the new round of funding, WorkIndia will further strengthen its product and data science capabilities including entry into the yet untapped Southeast Asian blue-collar market, says Kunal Patil, Co-founder, and CEO, WorkIndia.
﻿WorkIndia﻿, a blue and grey-collar job portal, has raised $12 million in its pre-Series B round from SBI Holdings, Tokyo, the founding family of Nintendo, Yamauchi No.10 Family Office, eyewear company Persol, and investment firm Insitor.


Headquartered in Bengaluru, WorkIndia is spread across 772 cities, 28 states, and eight union territories.  The platform uses technology to digitise the employment process and also prevents fraud in hiring. WorkIndia says it has successfully empowered over 29 million Indians with employment opportunities. 


"With the new round of funding, WorkIndia will further strengthen its product and data science capabilities including entry into the yet untapped Southeast Asian blue-collar market," Kunal Patil, Co-founder, and CEO, WorkIndia said.

Kunal Patil_WorkIndia

Kunal Patil, Co-founder & CEO, WorkIndia

ALSO READ
[YS Exclusive] WorkIndia raises Rs 24 Cr from BEENEXT, Asuka Asset Management

"Under the situation where job seekers have to call employers over the phone to get a job in India, the filtration of the calls which makes every call meaningful is extremely crucial for both the job seekers and employers to save time and cost. WorkIndia’s unique relevance matching system between job seekers’ skills and employers' needs, based on full, partial, and waterfall matching has done a phenomenal job in this respect," Tomoyuki Nii, Director of SBI Investment Co., Ltd, said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

