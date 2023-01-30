Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zoomcar’s profits tumbles 54%, though total income grows over 100% in FY22

By Sujata Sangwan
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 12:40:17 GMT+0000
Zoomcar’s profits tumbles 54%, though total income grows over 100% in FY22
The company's total income grew to Rs 230 crore in FY22 from Rs 113 crore in FY21, but net profit fell to Rs 74 crore, from Rs 160 crore in the previous year.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The net profit of Zoomcar tumbled 54% for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, despite a growth of over 100% in total income. 

The car sharing marketplace clocked a net profit of Rs 74 crore for FY2021-22, down from Rs 160 crore in the previous year. Its total income grew to Rs 230 crore, from Rs 113 crore in FY2020-21, according to the company’s RoC filing. 

The company's employee expense increased to Rs 119 crore in FY22, from Rs 75 crore in FY21, the filing said. Of the total indebtedness of Rs 370 crore, including interest, the company paid Rs 214 crore in FY22, and Rs 156 crore is still pending.

ALSO READ
Zoomcar shuts operations of dockless cycle sharing platform - Pedl

The Bengaluru-headquartered company allows car owners to host their cars on its technology-driven platform and earn additional passive income. Founded in 2013, Zoomcar operates in 50 cities across India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Egypt and employs over 300 people. 


Currently, 90% of Zoomcar’s business comes from India. The company says it has processed over 7 million transactions in the country since inception. It claims to have over 20,000 cars on its platform across India, Southeast Asia, and Egypt.


Uri Levine, the co-founder of mobility unicorns Waze and Moovit, currently serves as the chairman of Zoomcar’s board of directors. Earlier this year, the company announced the appointment of Ashu Singhal as its chief technology and product officer. 


Recently, the company announced a tie-up with homegrown electric vehicle (EV) charging network startup Statiq to accelerate EV-based travel in the country. This agreement enables EV owners to host their vehicles on Zoomcar and earn additional income. 


Zoomcar is seeking a public listing via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Innovative International Acquisition Corp.


The directors of Zoomcar and Innovative have given the go-ahead for the business merger, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. The transaction values the combined company, which will be renamed Zoomcar Holdings, at $456 million.


Zoomcar raised $40 million in early 2018 and $92 million in November 2021.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

The man who castrated a bull and went on to build a billion-dollar Silicon Valley giant

Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Delhivery scales its engagement with D2C brands

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ABFRL inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi after nine-year tenure

Sunstone announces its first ESOP buyback worth Rs 18 Cr

Delhivery scales its engagement with D2C brands

Swytchd, Snitch, Moat School raise early-stage capital

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah to hire 2,500 employees across verticals