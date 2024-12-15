Climate, health, security: test your business creativity with Edition 166 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 166th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory’s Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and our weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in the arts.

Also Read From FinTechs to EVs: 15 trailblazing Indian startups of 2023

Q1: Climate change

Climate finance has become an urgent necessity for organisations in their initiatives to tackle climate change. How can such climate finance be made accessible, scalable and easy to adopt?

Q2: Women’s health

Women looking for healthcare solutions are often unable to find the correct fit when it comes to experts like gynecologists, nutritionists or therapists. How can they find the right expertise in such cases, and the relevant programmes?

Q3: Fintech security

Fintech players have mushroomed in recent years, but the risk of payment fraud is increasing as well. Newer technologies can also increase the threat level. How can these challenges be tackled?

Also Read 10 stories of women who won our hearts

Q4: Retail and delivery

Small retailers rely largely on phone calls and WhatsApp messages to manage their orders. This results in slow deliveries as compared to larger ecommerce players. How can this performance be improved?

Q5: Motor functions

Millions of people suffer from motor function loss due to conditions such as stroke, cerebral palsy, ageing, and accidents. How can their ability to perform everyday tasks be improved?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning—and happy creating!

A1: Climate change

Anirudh Gupta and Siddhanth Jayaram have founded Climes, a climate tech startup that has developed a digital finance engine to facilitate the flow of capital into climate projects. Climes Carbon Counter is a data-driven carbon accounting tool geared to help logistics and transportation providers calculate their carbon footprint.

It also has a carbon financing feature that helps brands purchase and distribute carbon credits both physically and digitally. Read more here about how Climes has worked with the likes of travel tech platform MakeMyTrip, sustainable footwear startup Neeman’s, and snacking brand Nutty Gritties.

A2: Women’s health

Swarnima Bhattacharya co-founded Gytree as a femtech startup that offers products, services, and programmes to address diverse aspects of women’s health. “We have consciously built it as an ecosystem for women’s health across life stages,” she explains.

Gytree has 100 empanelled experts, and offers several programmes to address nutrition, weight management, midlife challenges, diabetes management, and psychological assessment. Read more here about how it has a referral network, and works with corporates for the healthcare of their women employees.

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

A3: Fintech security

“A great number of fintechs are still in the stages of developing their infrastructure and security measures, therefore appealing to hackers,” cautions Shams Tabrej, CEO of Ezeepay. Advanced technologies like peer-to-peer payment systems and cryptocurrency have increased the threat level.

“The best method to reduce fraud drastically is through implementing multi-factor authentication,” he advises. Read more here about how AI and ML tools can help detect fraudulent activities in real-time, and why fintech players need to regularly educate customers about phishing scams and weak passwords.

A4: Retail and delivery

Alok Chawla, Neeta Rijwani, and Virendra Kumar launched Kiko Live as a SaaS solution to help small retailers build, manage, and grow their home delivery businesses. They can create digital storefronts in as little as 24 hours.

The platform supports sellers with a product repository, a user-friendly interface, and hyperlocal logistics solutions for quick deliveries. Read more here about how it reduces operational complexity by acting as a consolidator, connecting stores and third-party delivery partners.

A5: Motor functions

Subtlebotic, founded by Sivasanthosh A, has developed a product called Limb Assist to restore limb mobility for individuals who have lost motor functions. The lightweight, external wearable motor system provides support to the fingers for fine motor functions.

Limb Assist helps users grip and carry objects such as cups, plates, tools, and bags. Read more here about how it also helps with typing, writing, buttoning clothes, and fastening zippers.

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).