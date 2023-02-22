Menu
Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others

By Trisha Medhi
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 11:01:00 GMT+0000
Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others
The company plans to use the funds to expand its team, invest in new technology and product offerings, and continue to expand its presence in key markets around the world.
Edtech startup ﻿AdmitKard﻿ has raised its Series A funding round of Rs 50 crore from GSV Ventures and other investors.

With this new funding, AdmitKard is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and further cement its position as a leading player in the edtech space, said the company in a statement.

The company said it will use the investment to further expand the company’s product offerings and accelerate its growth. It also plans to expand its team, invest in new technology and product offerings, and continue to expand its presence in key markets around the world.

AdmitKard leverages advanced technology and data science to provide personalised guidance to students, helping them to find the best-fit university, course, and country to achieve their career goals. It claims to have helped thousands of students with their admission journeys and provided access to over 3,000 universities in over 20 countries.

AdmitKard team

AdmitKard team based out of Noida

[Funding alert] University admissions startup AdmitKard raises $1M led by Australian edtech fund

"Our vision is to empower students to make informed career choices and use education effectively to achieve their goals," said Rachit Agrawal, Co-founder, AdmitKard. 

The company has built an intelligent match-making layer on top of millions of data points gathered over the years and refreshed frequently. But data itself is insufficient to provide assurance and confidence in a pivotal life decision for which AdmitKard has nurtured a very tight-knit community of Mentors (current international students) who guide these students and their parents by sharing their experiences. 

“We are thrilled to have GSV Ventures on board as we continue to build and scale AdmitKard. This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth and invest in our technology and product offerings, enabling us to better serve our students and partners,” said Piyush Bhartiya, Co-founder of AdmitKard.

“As the world becomes more connected and global, education is becoming increasingly important, and AdmitKard is at the forefront of helping students navigate this complex landscape. We are excited to support AdmitKard in their mission to make education more accessible and help students achieve their dreams,” added Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures.

Edited by Megha Reddy

