As the eighth edition of Flipkart's flagship sale event, 'Crafted by Bharat', draws near on January 26, 2025, the platform continues its mission to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage by bringing together an extensive range of handcrafted products and traditional artifacts from artisans and small businesses across the country. For many small businesses and skilled craftsmen, this offers a much-needed boost—a chance to showcase their unique creations to a wider audience and unlock new avenues of growth.

In this feature, we spotlight three talented artisans, Mohammed Junaid, Naval Kishore, and Ashwini Kumar, whose entrepreneurial ventures have flourished with Flipkart’s support. Their stories highlight the impact of 'Crafted by Bharat' and how the Flipkart Samarth program has empowered small businesses to scale new heights in the world of ecommerce.

Mohammed Junaid: From tradition to ecommerce success

Hailing from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 23-year-old Mohammed Junaid stepped into his family’s woodcraft business after completing Grade 12. Inspired by the potential of online retail, he took the initiative in 2017 to digitize the business and launched his store ‘XtenshionCrafts’ on Flipkart in 2018. Initially, Junaid sold around 10-15 products daily, but with each sale event, including multiple editions of 'Crafted by Bharat', he has seen exponential growth. During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, he achieved an astounding milestone of 700-800 product sales per day, while on regular days, his sales average around 200-250 pieces daily.

"Joining Flipkart Samarth was a game-changer for me. Account management support has been phenomenal. This support has significantly boosted our sales and expanded our customer base," Junaid shares.

"Each 'Crafted by Bharat' edition has helped expand my reach, and with every sale event, I get more visibility, allowing me to connect with customers nationwide." His best-selling products include side tables, wall shelves, and kitchen racks. "Flipkart has provided the right support, making it easier for artisans like me to scale and sustain my business," he says.

Naval Kishore: From employee to entrepreneur

Naval Kishore, a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Agra, ventured into the artificial leather footwear business in 2019, inspired by a relative who was already selling on Flipkart. Formerly working as an employee with a relative, Kishore decided to take the leap and start his own business under the name ‘Dayal Traders’. Beginning with modest sales of 10-15 pieces per day, his business has now scaled up to an impressive 500 daily orders, occasionally reaching 900-1000 during peak seasons.

"The seller support has been outstanding, and with their guidance, I’ve grown from a one-man operation to a thriving team of 15," Kishore says. He’s been a recurrent participant in 'Crafted by Bharat,' and each edition has added significant value to his business. "Being part of 'Crafted by Bharat' not only enhances the visibility of my products but also connects me with a larger customer base. It has definitely been a key factor in my growth."

Coming from a non-business background—his father being a government employee—Kishore was the first in his family to take the entrepreneurial leap. Flipkart's dedicated seller assistance program provided him with the tools and support needed to navigate the ecommerce landscape. "Flipkart has been instrumental in turning my aspirations into reality, helping me expand my business beyond my expectations," he adds.

Ashwini Kumar: Crafting a niche

Ashwini Kumar, the driving force behind Radhacraft from Saharanpur, took his business online in 2020, initially exploring various marketplaces before joining Flipkart in 2023. Despite facing challenges with smaller home décor items, his transition to larger furniture pieces—such as TV cabinets and MDF shelves—on Flipkart turned out to be a game-changer.

Ashwini has participated in 'Crafted by Bharat' multiple times and has seen consistent growth with each edition. "With consistent support from Flipkart’s account management team, Ashwini has witnessed stable growth, selling around 100-150 pieces per day. His positive experience with sale events at Flipkart has reinforced his decision to focus on this platform for future growth. Every edition of 'Crafted by Bharat' has contributed to my success, bringing in new customers and ensuring that my business remains on the path of growth. I am happy with my business on Flipkart and look forward to scaling further," he adds.

Empowering small businesses with Flipkart Samarth

Flipkart Samarth has been a crucial enabler for these entrepreneurs by providing resources, financial assistance, and training to help them navigate the online marketplace. Events like 'Crafted by Bharat' serve as a vital platform to highlight their craftsmanship and connect with millions of customers across India.

With the upcoming sale, these sellers are optimistic about achieving new milestones and reinforcing the idea that ecommerce, when supported effectively, can be a powerful catalyst for small businesses.