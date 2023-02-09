Menu
Ahead of ban order, RBI gave a list of apps working with non-bank lenders to govt

By Press Trust of India
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 04:35:02 GMT+0000
Ahead of ban order, RBI gave a list of apps working with non-bank lenders to govt
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 94 loan apps, which included entities not connected to China as well.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a list of apps that were working with non-bank lenders registered with the central bank, to the government, ahead of the ban imposed on some apps earlier this week, said RBI officials.

"We have given a list of apps which work with NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) to the government. On that basis, the government has taken this step," the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 94 loan apps, which included entities not connected to China as well. It included some apps involved in what reports described as predatory lending with unfair terms, which led to a debt trap for the borrowers.

The list of banned apps include BNPL (buy now pay later) apps such as LazyPay and Kissht.

ALSO READ
[YS Exclusive] KreditBee, Ola’s Avail Finance, Indiabulls Housing in MeitY target list of digital lenders

Das said the RBI had sought a list of apps the NBFCs registered with it work with. He said this was done because "there are many illegal and illegitimate apps" that promise to lend by sending messages on mobiles even though no NBFC has appointed them.

The RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said the RBI has not suggested imposing a ban on any of the digital lending apps, and the central bank's role is limited to sharing the list of apps used by entities registered with the RBI.

"The ministry has requested the play stores to remove these apps which are not what you call operated by the regulated entities from the play stores," he said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

