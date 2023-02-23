Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

American Match Group is looking for strategic investment in Shaadi.com: Report

By Pooja Malik
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 06:38:21 GMT+0000
American Match Group is looking for strategic investment in Shaadi.com: Report
Match.com has multiple brands under its umbrella, including dating apps such as Hinge, Match, Tinder, Meetic, Plenty of Fish, OKCupid, and OurTime, with a market capitalisation of $11.85 billion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nasdaq-listed American online dating services company ﻿Match Group﻿ is in advanced talks with matchmaking platform Shaadi.com for a strategic investment.

The discussion mainly involves Shaadi.com and Match Group's namesake brand, Match.com.

The two brands have had several rounds of strategic discussions and are now at the final stage of those discussions, according to the Economic Times.

The specific financial terms and preparations are yet to be confirmed.

The Group may buy out institutional shareholders and invest in primary equity.

YourStory hasn't independently verified this report.

Match.com has multiple brands under its umbrella, including dating apps such as Hinge, Match, Tinder, Meetic, Plenty of Fish, OKCupid, and OurTime, with a market capitalisation of $11.85 billion.

 

ALSO READ
FPIs' value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584B

According to Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, the company was planning a second attempt at filing its initial public offering (IPO) in September, after more than a decade of pause. The first attempt was made at Shaadi.com in 2009, when the plan was to dilute around 15-20% of the total equity.

Match Group revamped its executive leadership team under CEO Bernard Kim in January. The new structure was intended to maximise profitability, streamline operations, priorities new business opportunities, and enhance growth.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

‘Consumerism in India is at an all-time high’ – 15 quotes of the week on India business shifts

Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Consumerism in India is at an all-time high’ – 15 quotes of the week on India business shifts

India's potential in green energy no less than a goldmine, invest here: PM to investors

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

Travel now pay later: This is how SanKash makes travelling easy and affordable to all