Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Artificial intelligence to be a game-changer in govt audit space: CAG

By Press Trust of India
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 05:01:44 GMT+0000
Artificial intelligence to be a game-changer in govt audit space: CAG
The potential benefits of applying AI techniques to the audit processes are substantial and have already been identified through several use cases, the CAG said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be a game-changer in the public audit space, as it will help in quicker and more detailed analysis during both planning and execution stages, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) G C Murmu said.

The potential benefits of applying AI techniques to the audit processes are substantial and have already been identified through several use cases, he said in his closing remarks at the SCO SAI Leaders meeting in Lucknow.

High-level delegations from eight Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries participated in the 6th meeting of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) to deliberate on issues related to cyber security and artificial intelligence and the role of auditors of the SCO nations.

"Our intent is to use AI not as a one-time solution for a specific audit, but to build an evolving AI model that will allow for quicker and more detailed analysis during both the planning and execution stages through risk assessment straddling multiple parameters and a far more comprehensive evaluation than afforded through sampling," he said.

" align="center">auditor

ALSO READ
Facebook to engage external auditors to validate its content review report

Murmu emphasised that it's crucial for SAIs to build the necessary skills to examine information system controls, given the shift to electronic processing and computerised systems in public sector entities.

"As shared by SAI India in this meeting, our cybersecurity audit teams focus on various key areas, including third-party management, governance aspects, documentation, user access controls, and legal compliance," he said.

It ensures that effective oversight of third-party activities is in place and that comprehensive agreements govern these activities, he said, adding the teams also verify the standards and procedures for incident management, problem management, and IT security policy.

Additionally, he said, it makes sure that documentation is updated and accessible for knowledge transfer and exit management.

The audit also covers user access controls, including multi-factor authentication, and provides an assurance that the organisation is compliant with overall legal frameworks prescribed for cybersecurity, he added.

Murmu appreciated the initiative of SCO Member SAIs in integrating new and emerging technologies in audit practices to enhance audit efficiency and effectiveness and promote transparency and accountability in public administration.

The SCO Member SAIs unanimously decided to hold the next meeting of SCO Member SAIs in Tajikistan in 2025.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

App stores can only host lending apps regulated by RBI: FinMin

Entropik raises $25M in Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

FM asks India Inc to partner with startups, use tech solutions

Daily Capsule
Lending apps in govt’s crosshairs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

FM asks India Inc to partner with startups, use tech solutions

Paytm loan disbursal surges 327% year-on-year in January, GMV grows 44%

How will decision from the Budget shape the future of AI in India?