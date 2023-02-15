Menu
Australian brand Anko makes India foray

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 05:46:07 GMT+0000
Australian brand Anko makes India foray
The Australian retail brand for household goods has appointed Pulkit Bansal as Head of Anko India.
Australian brand Anko, known for its household goods, is set to enter the Indian market, and has appointed Pulkit Bansal as Head of Anko India.

There is currently a need gap in the Indian market, as there are very few good brands in categories like home and kitchen, small furniture, and toys, the company said in a statement. Anko's goal is to plug this gap for the Indian customer by making on-trend designs accessible at an amazing price.

In his new role, Pulkit will be responsible for developing and executing the Anko India strategy, operations management, and building the right people capability to support the growth and scaling of Anko India business.

Pulkit Bansal, Head of Anko India

Pulkit Bansal, Head of Anko India

"Anko is a household name in Australia, and I am excited to showcase this brand to the Indian consumer. The brand stands for on-trend designs, great quality, and affordable pricing. This unique combination is sure to delight the Indian consumers," said Pulkit Bansal.

"Consumerism in India is at an all-time high, and there is a huge demand for aspirational products from the growing middle and upper middle class. Anko is uniquely positioned to serve this segment with its specialised homeware, and we are looking forward to an exciting launch," Bansal added.

Prior to this, Bansal was the Head of Online Direct to Consumer business with Samsung India. In the past, he held significant leadership roles working with leading brands like Ola Cabs, Flipkart, and ITC Ltd., creating sustainable and long-term business growth.

In India, Anko is considering a digital-first entry via direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. Its wide range of products will also be present on select online marketplaces by early 2023, the company said in a statement.

Owned by Wesfarmers Limited, Anko is also available in several countries outside ANZ through various strategic partnerships as part of the Anko global expansion strategy. 

Anko was developed in 2017 and is stocked in Kmart Australia departmental stores. While the retail brand's global home base is in Australia, it has offices in China and India, and vendor partners across Asia.

Edited by Megha Reddy

