Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Boeing launches global support centre in India; to set up logistics centre

By Press Trust of India
February 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 13 2023 12:49:57 GMT+0000
Boeing launches global support centre in India; to set up logistics centre
The centre will provide customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for airline customers, civil aviation regulatory bodies, and other industry stakeholders.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Boeing, on Monday, announced the launch of its Global Support Centre (GSC) in India and will also set up a new logistics centre in the country as the US-based aircraft maker seeks to expand its presence here.

The company has launched its first GSC in India that will provide customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for its airline customers, civil aviation regulatory bodies and other industry stakeholders.

Besides, it will set up a new logistics centre, which will initially cater to customers, according to two releases. Investment details were not disclosed.

The GSC will conduct technical workshops and projects to support aircraft reliability, enhance airplane performance, and encourage the adoption of Airplane Health Management (AHM) systems.

For operational improvements, Boeing said the centre will work with operators and regulators on structures and airworthiness; the Maintenance Error Decision Aid (MEDA), a human-factors tool; Air Traffic Management (ATM); aerospace optimisation; and low visibility operation through Head-Up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS).

Among other activities, the centre will conduct flight operations symposiums, engineering seminars, and continue the development of new technology studies impacting airports and operators alike.

"India is well-positioned to localise maintenance services capabilities and provide cost-effective solutions given its large technical labour force, including uniquely qualified and highly trained technicians and industry capabilities," Boeing said.

More than 150 Boeing airplanes, including the next-generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by leading Indian commercial airlines.

Through its India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub programme, Boeing is already supporting local customers by creating an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities with its partners.

"This initiative is a testament to Boeing's commitment to 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Currently, India operates a fleet of Boeing aircraft, including 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with an additional 6 on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, 3 VVIP aircraft, and 2 head of state aircraft," it said.

Boeing India President Salil Gupte said that with India continuing to see an unprecedented surge in civil aviation traffic, Boeing is committed to innovating and bringing value to modernise the Indian aviation ecosystem.

Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with more than 300 local companies in India and a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

The company's annual sourcing from the country is around $1 billion.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Using GPT-3, AI and voice tech, this recruitment startup helps companies hire quicker

Delhi-based Infertility Dost’s buddy ecosystem helps couples struggling with infertility

BetterCommerce’s Vikram Saxena reveals his gameplan of empowering mid-level retailers with its headless commerce platform

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

Daily Capsule
Indian Angel Network bullish on investments
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Streaming service Aha to deploy Rs 1,000 Cr investment over 3 years

SEBI invites applications to empanel forensic auditors for MFs, AMCs, trustees

NSE board gives sanction to CBI to prosecute Chitra Ramkrishna

Newgen Gaming, CrisprBits, Braavoking, ONWO, Indrones raise funding