Electric passenger vehicles retail sales decline 10.51% in January 2023

Electric passenger (EV) vehicle retail sales declined by 10.51% sequentially to 3,346 units in January 2023 over 3,739 vehicles sold in December last year, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA).

Tata Motors' electric PV sales were down 17% at 2,426 vehicles in January as against 2,926 units delivered in December 2022.

MG Motors' sales volume also dropped 12.55% to 425 units against 486 units sold in the month earlier.

BYD India reported 164% growth in ePV volumes at 132 vehicles in January 2023 as compared to 50 vehicles retailed in December last year, while BMW India sales stood at 123 cars against 29 units in December 2022, according to FADA.

Hyundai Motor India ePV sales were recorded at 111 units in the previous month over 91 units retailed in December 2022.

As per FADA data, the electric commercial vehicle sales were recorded 23% lower at 131 units over 170 units in December last year.

The e-three-wheelers sale also dropped 3% sequentially at 32,911 vehicles compared to January this year from 33,949 vehicles in the last month of 2022.

However, the e-two-wheeler volumes stood flat at 64,363 vehicles as against 64,348 units retailed in December 2022, FADA said.