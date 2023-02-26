Menu
Twitter lays off at least 50 employees in cost cuts: Report

By Team YS
February 26, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 26 2023 12:53:11 GMT+0000
Twitter lays off at least 50 employees in cost cuts: Report
Twitter resorted to its eighth round of job cuts to offset the drop in its revenues.
Elon Musk's ﻿Twitter﻿ laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October, The Information reported.

The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app, as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running, a Reuters report stated citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

The Information reported that the latest job cuts aim to offset the plunge in revenue following Musk's takeover and further whittle down a staff that had shrunk by at least 70% to roughly 2,000.

Musk, in November, said that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

