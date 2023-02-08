Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Entropik raises $25M in Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital

By Trisha Medhi
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 03:36:15 GMT+0000
Entropik raises $25M in Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital
The company plans to use the fund to build world-class products out of India and expand across United States, Europe and Asia.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Entropik﻿, an AI-based integrated market research platform provider, has raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital. The round also saw the participation of Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital, and long-time investor Bharat Innovation Fund.

With this latest round, the startup has so far raised $35 million in funding.

Entropik says it will use the fund to build world-class products out of India, enabling the research, marketing, and product teams to move towards a more collaborative, agile, and scalable way to conduct research. The company also plans to focus on expanding across United States, Europe and Asia.

"The new round comes as a testament to the rigour and hard work put in by our global team and the trust put by enterprises in our offerings,” said Ranjan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Entropik.

Ranjan Kumar, Founder and CEO, Entropik Tech

Ranjan Kumar, Founder and CEO, Entropik Tech

ALSO READ
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 19, 2022)

“We believe the strength of the platform lies in its multi-modal, cross-functional capabilities," said Anant Puri, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. "We are excited to see the team extend their early leadership in the customer research category while continuing to expand into other categories as well."

Entropik, which was founded in 2016, claims to have grown ~7x in the last two years, on the back of its patented Emotion AI Technologies and its expansion into United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Middle East.

Over 150 global brands across finance, media, consumer goods, food and beverage, and entertainment use Entropik's consumer research stack to make consumer-centric decisions in a fast and efficient manner, said a statement.

"Entropik provides a faster and cheaper alternative for businesses to interact and understand customer feedback," said Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Advisor to SIG Venture Capital. "Marketers can now measure more accurately and assess consumer feedback with Entropik's products, like Affect UX, Labs, and Decode."

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

App stores can only host lending apps regulated by RBI: FinMin

FM asks India Inc to partner with startups, use tech solutions

Winston, Simple Energy, Mensa Brands, others raise early-stage funding

Daily Capsule
Lending apps in govt’s crosshairs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

Artificial intelligence to be a game-changer in govt audit space: CAG

FM asks India Inc to partner with startups, use tech solutions

Paytm loan disbursal surges 327% year-on-year in January, GMV grows 44%