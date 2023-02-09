Ex-Uber engineers founded Hatica raises $3.7M led by Sequoia's Surge

Engineering analytics platform ﻿Hatica﻿ has raised $3.7 million in seed funding led by Surge—Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up programme.





The round included participation from existing investor Kae Capital and from engineering leaders from Google, Uber, Twitter, Okta, and Notion. Angel investors like Akshay Kothari, Apurva Dalal, Ashutosh Agrawal, Gaurav Lahoti, Punit Soni, Peeyush Ranjan and Pratyus Patnaik also participated in the round.





Founded in 2019 by ex-Uber engineers Naomi Chopra (CEO) and Haritabh Singh (CTO), Hatica provides an end-to-end view of software development workflows.

“Developers are depending on more and more tools to get their work done while engineering costs are burgeoning," says Naomi, CEO of Hatica. "Making the developer experience and productivity a critical problem to solve for organisations globally.”

The company will use the funds to extend hiring and fuel the next phase of growth, it said in a statement. This includes extending the headcount to 60-65 from 20, Naomi told YourStory. This will also be the target for the next three months, which Hatica will carry out along with assistance from Sequoia's hiring team which has come on board. Besides this, it also has plans to expand to other geographies, said Naomi.

Much of the hiring will take place in its engineering and customer relationship departments, he added.





Hatica integrates and communicates with all the tools that developers use daily, such as Github, JIRA, CI/CD systems, along with incident management and collaboration apps. Engineering leaders benefit from data-driven management by leveraging these combined insights to uncover bottlenecks, allocate resources efficiently, and preempt team burnout. To date, the company has a presence in the US and India, and hosts 20,000 developers across 100 teams.





Some of the companies that use Hatica are Amenify, Paypal, Twitter, Rakuten, and Opera.





The vision behind Hatica, per Naomi, was to build a landing app for each engineering team and engineering leader. "Because today, they don't have an app where they can log in and start their work. We hope Hatica becomes a landing site for 30 million developers out there and essentially, uncover the problems that the developers face," he says.





Commenting on churn within the firm, Naomi said that the churn rate is less than 10% and most of the losses were done owing to budget cuts and the prevailing environment of the tech industry.