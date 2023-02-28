Menu
Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

By Press Trust of India
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 07:44:26 GMT+0000
Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted
There was no loss of life in the incident and nearly 750 people working at the facility in Jinkalamitta village managed to get out soon after fire broke out in the unit.
Foxlink, a cable supplier to global tech giant ﻿Apple﻿ , has halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident that took place on Monday. Nearly 750 people working at the facility in Jinkalamitta village managed to get out soon after the fire broke out in the unit, police said.

The fire spread swiftly and engulfed the entire facility due to the stock of sheets and sponge among other items. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Renigunta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Ramachandra said the fire broke out at the Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured around 1.15 pm.

The timely arrival of the fire brigade ensured that the blaze remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens, Ramachandra said.

"The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe. The largest shed is where all the production takes place," he said.

iphone 12 pro max and pro
ALSO READ
Tim Cook 'very bullish on India' as Apple sets quarterly revenue record in the country

The company is yet to lodge an official complaint as it is still estimating the loss in coordination with the fire and electricity departments, the officer added.

Pictures of the manufacturing facility shared by police showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the shed.

Established in 1986, Foxlink designs, makes and sells cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices, and battery packs to several global tech behemoths.

It is headquartered in Taipei with over 15 design, manufacturing, and sales sites across the world.

Edited by Teja Lele

