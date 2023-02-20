Menu
Flipkart in talks to acquire Bengaluru-based online pharmacy Pharmallama: Report

By Sujata Sangwan
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 10:56:42 GMT+0000
Flipkart in talks to acquire Bengaluru-based online pharmacy Pharmallama: Report
Flipkart reportedly may even acqui-hire the healthtech startup, along with gaining access to technologies of the platform.
Walmart-owned online retailer ﻿Flipkart﻿ is in talks to acquire a stake in Bengaluru-based online pharmacy startup Pharmallama.

As per a Mint report, Flipkart may even acqui-hire the startup, along with gaining access to its technology.

YourStory has not been able to verify the report independently.

Owned and operated by Mera Dawai Pvt Ltd, Pharmallama's mobile app delivers medications to the doorstep. Through convenient packaging, technology, and personalised service, the startup aims to simplify the management of medical prescriptions, OTC medications, and supplements.

Flipkart
ALSO READ
PharmEasy widens losses for FY22 to Rs 2,700 Cr

After the customer has uploaded the prescription on the Pharmallama app, The team includes pharmacists who verify customer prescriptions uploaded on the app and organise the medications covering a 30-day supply.

Pharmallama was founded in June 2020 by Achintya Dayal, Arjun Raghunandan, and Deepesh Rajpal. Dayal and Raghunandan also run a travel tech startup, Kiplist, that builds SaaS tools for the hospitality industry. 

Rajpal has also been a founding member of two other healthtech platforms—MED365 and Lifcare.

In the online pharmacy space, Pharmallama competes with the likes of Tata 1mg, Pharmeasy, Reliance-owned Netmeds, Apollo Pharmacy, and Amazon, among others.

Pharmallama acquisition will continue Flipkart's focus on building its health brand. In November 2021, the ecommerce giant acquired a majority stake in ﻿SastaSundar﻿ Marketplace, which owns and operates an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, for an undisclosed value. This also marked its entry into the healthcare sector with the launch of Flipkart Health+.

Flipkart also participated in the $33 million Series B funding round of diabetes management platform BeatO last year, along with a clutch of other investors. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

