Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

PharmEasy widens losses for FY22 to Rs 2,700 Cr

By Sujata Sangwan
December 23, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 23 2022 05:13:45 GMT+0000
PharmEasy widens losses for FY22 to Rs 2,700 Cr
Online pharmacy and healthtech platform PharmEasy, which recently withdrew its IPO due to 'market conditions and strategic considerations', witnessed a bigger loss for FY22 as employee benefit expenses surged more than five times.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

API Holdings Ltd, the parent company of PharmEasy, reported a net loss of Rs 3,992 crore for FY22 against Rs 641 crore in FY21 (2020-21), as per RoC filings by the company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.


The online pharmacy and health tech platform, which recently withdrew its IPO due to "market conditions and strategic considerations" witnessed a bigger loss for FY22 as its employee benefit expenses surged more than 5x during the year. 


The company’s employee benefit costs surged to Rs 1,459 crore in FY22, accounting for nearly a sixth of the company's expenses,  from Rs 270 crore in FY21, the regulatory filings showed. 


However, excluding exceptional items or one-time loss on impairment of goodwill, the e-pharmacy unicorn reported a loss of Rs 2,731 crore during the year, the filings showed.


PharmEasy's total revenue, however, more than doubled to Rs 5,729 crore in FY22, citing a 2.5x rise in its operating income, from Rs 2,335 crore a year earlier. The company recorded operating revenue of Rs 5,781 crore for FY22. 

According to the filings, PharmEasy's other income, including interest income from fixed deposits and loans, also jumped 2x to Rs 58 crore.

Founded in 2014 by Dharmil Sheth and Dhaval Shah, Mumbai-based PharmEasy has raised a total investment of more than $1.12 billion across 16 funding rounds over the years. The company is backed by investors such as Temasek, B Capital, Prosus, Steadview Capital, and Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership among others.


PharmEasy was last valued at over $5 billion, when it raised funds in October 2021. One month later, it filed draft papers with India's markets regulator for its IPO. 


The company also expanded into lab testing with the acquisition of a 66.1 % stake in Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (Thyrocare) from Dr A Velumani for about $600 million in June 2021. This marked PharmEasy’s second acquisition in 2021. In May, it acquired Medlife for an undisclosed amount.


Pharmeasy, which raised an undisclosed amount in debt funding from EvolutionX Debt Capital in November, entered the coveted billion-dollar club in April last year after raising $350 million in a Series E funding round led by Prosus Ventures and TPG growth, at a reported valuation of $1.5 billion.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Karnataka Cabinet okays startup policy for 2022-27

Venture debt: A window of opportunity to propel India’s growth journey

BYJU'S, MPL want to terminate sponsorship deal with BCCI

Decoding Web3 for 2023

Daily Capsule
Decoding Web3 for 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Venture debt: A window of opportunity to propel India’s growth journey

Karnataka Cabinet okays startup policy for 2022-27

‘India’s presidency at G20 is all about human centric globalisation’ – 20 quotes on India business shifts

How India can pave the road for effortless yet secured cross-border data flows

The top 10 books of 2022 for entrepreneurs

Decoding Web3 for 2023