Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Govt to formulate new data policy for research sharing among startups

By Team YS
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 11:10:41 GMT+0000
Govt to formulate new data policy for research sharing among startups
The National Data Governance Policy will enable access to anonymised data sharing between startups and academia.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government is looking to create the National Data Governance Policy as a new national framework for sharing research between startups and academia in an anonymised format.

"To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a data governance policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymised data," the Budget speech noted.

The Electronics and IT Ministry (MeitY) issued the draft National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFM) in May last year, which focused on sharing non-personal data for building a repository of research datasets for the use of startups and academia.

An India Data Management Office (IDMO) will be set up under the Digital India Corporation in MeitY, which will be responsible for formulating a data framework by developing rules, standards, and guidelines under the policy.

ALSO READ
Increased focus on data protection to drive up compliance costs for startups

"Bringing in the National Data Governance Policy is a game-changer for the research and innovation ecosystem, providing access to non-personal and anonymised data from both government and private entities," said Ruchir Shukla, MD (India) at cybersecurity firm SafeHouse Tech. "We hope that the government will also consider adding a component of cybersecurity to the policy in order to ensure the safety of internet users, which is a crucial requirement."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex climbs 158 points, Nifty dips 46 pts

Government to skill youth in new-age courses such as AI, IoT

Govt to launch Rs 2,200 Cr aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Upskilling of talent in an environment driven by technology will be mission critical’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Daily Capsule
#Budget2023WithYS
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Government to skill youth in new-age courses such as AI, IoT

Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex climbs 158 points, Nifty dips 46 pts

Prioritising infrastructure investment, Budget 2023 increases capex by 33%

Startups to benefit from expansion and extension of tax incentives

Finance Minister backs AI ecosystem to ensure innovation and research

Fintech set for smoother processes with expanded DigiLocker, simplified KYC; PAN to be common identifier for businesses