Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Govt blocks 232 foreign apps for gambling, money laundering

By Press Trust of India
February 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 10:58:41 GMT+0000
Govt blocks 232 foreign apps for gambling, money laundering
The official did not disclose the name of the apps that have been blocked.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government has blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service, according to an official source.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has issued orders to block these apps following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ALSO READ
TikTok ban: how things spiralled for the Chinese app, leading to its ban in India

"The order to block 138 apps that were involved in betting, gambling and money laundering was issued last evening. Separately, an order to block 94 apps engaged in unauthorised loan service has also been issued. These apps were being operated from offshore entities, including Chinese. They were posing a threat to the economic stability of the country," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The official did not disclose the name of the apps that have been blocked. An official query sent to MeitY did not elicit any immediate response.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

UPI transaction value touches Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January: NPCI data

About 48 crore PANs linked to Aadhaar so far: CBDT chairperson

Why are B2B SaaS companies giving up on the Indian markets?

InMobi Co-founder Piyush Shah on building India’s first unicorn

Daily Capsule
Legacy on social media
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UPI transaction value touches Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January: NPCI data

About 48 crore PANs linked to Aadhaar so far: CBDT chairperson

FMCG makers see green shoots of revival in rural market, increase marketing spends

RBI likely to settle for 25 basis points repo rate hike: Experts

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

‘Failure kicks out the ego’ – insights and inspiration for the exciting journey of creativity