HireSure.ai, Cookr pick up fresh funding

Venwiz raises $8.3 million led by Sorin Investments, existing investors, others

Venwiz, an industrial services platform, raised $8.3 million, in Series A round, led by Sorin Investments. JAFCO Asia, Riverwalk Holdings, Force Ventures, existing investors such as Accel and Nexus Venture Partners, and a few angel investors also participated in the round.

In the last round, Venwiz has raised $3 million in seed funding round, and will use the funds for product enhancement and team expansion. So far, the firm has onboarded more than 10,000 vendors, across more than 40 service categories.

Venwiz was started in 2020 by Sandesh Paturi and Rajesh Reddy as a software-as-a-service (Saas) marketplace focusing on the manufacturing industry to digitise industrial services procurement and capex, among other things.

HireSure.ai raises $2.5 million from Y Combinator, Binny Bansal

HireSure.ai, an human resource tech platform, raised $2.5 million, in seed round, from Y Combinator, Binny Bansal's Three State Capital. Tribe Capital, which is based in San Fransico, and Pioneer Capital also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to build new products, and scale up product and engineering team, according to a statement shared by the company. Founded in 2019 by IIT Kanpur alums Anshul Mishra, Ramesh Konatham, and Anurag Dixit-- HireSure.ai uses real-time data to for companies to make efficient compensation decisions, among other things.

“We believe that this problem of pay disparities can be solved only when companies come together to democratize access to real-time compensation benchmarks," said Anurag Dixit, Co-founder of HireSure.ai.

Cookr raises $1 million from angels in pre-seed funding round

Cookr, a home food-tech marketplace, raised $1 million, in pre-seed funding round from a group of angel investors including emplyees from Titan Company, Amazon, Microsoft, and M2P Fintech's founder.

The funds would be used to expand across Tamil Nadu, among other states in India. The firm also aims to on-board 2,00,000 home cooks over the next 5 years.

Started in 2022 by Praba Santhanakrishnan, Nirmalkumar Muthu, and Saravanakumar Kandasamy-- Cookr offers a nutritious and home-cooked food through more than 500 home cooks. The food is also prepared keeping dietary preferences in mind. Currently, the food-tech platform is present across Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, and Kumbakonam.

Cookr plans on starting operation in Puducherry, and other cities are also in the pipeline.