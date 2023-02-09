Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zomato rebrands 10-minute food delivery service; says Gold programme has 9 lakh+ signups

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 17:53:29 GMT+0000
Zomato rebrands 10-minute food delivery service; says Gold programme has 9 lakh+ signups
Zomato said its Gold programme will help drive loyalty and increase order frequency.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Zomato said it will rebrand its 10-minute food-delivery service, Instant, to Zomato Everyday, to be launched in a few weeks.

The service will focus on delivering "home-style cooked meals at affordable prices," Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the company's third-quarter earnings statement.

"We believe that this is a large opportunity in a market like India and is relatively untapped currently. We plan to launch this soon in the next few weeks," Deepinder said.

Zomato launched Zomato Instant in March last year. The service promised to deliver food within 10 minutes, making Zomato the first food-delivery aggregator to offer the service.

According to Deepinder, frequent use of the company's recently acquired Blinkit quick-delivery service made him realise that Zomato's 30-minute average delivery time was too slow.

"It (slower delivery times) will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will," he had noted in a company blog post last year.

Through select finishing stations, Zomato said it would maintain bestseller items of various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.

It is unclear if Zomato intends to fulfill deliveries under Zomato Everyday in 10 minutes.

ALSO READ
Hyperpure boosts Zomato Q3 revenue up 75%

Zomato Gold

Zomato Gold, the company's first loyalty programme, which was remodeled to Zomato Pro, made a comeback in late January. The new membership feature has witnessed over 9 lakh signups already, according to the company.

Zomato believes the Gold programme will be a significant growth lever in the upcoming quarters. "We expect this program to drive loyalty and higher frequency of ordering going forward," Deepinder said.

The feature comes with an 'on-time guarantee' which assures customers a cashback of Rs 100 if the order isn't delivered in time.

Gold members also get priority access to more restaurants during peak times, and offers from a number of restaurants on both delivery and dining out along with free delivery on orders of a minimum value. Intercity delivery will also be exclusively available to Gold members.

Zomato expects the Gold programme to be profitable in the longrun.

"The short-term negative impact of Zomato Gold (due to free delivery benefit) will be offset by improvements in other revenue and fixed and variable cost drivers. In the long term, we believe we will be able to make the Zomato Gold program itself profitable," the company noted in the statement.

Edited by Feroze Jamal

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alphabet loses $100B market value after inaccurate answer from AI chatbot Bard

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

‘It’s not a creator-based universe anymore, it’s an algorithm-based universe’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Daily Capsule
Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bounce's FY22 loss narrows as job cuts pay off

Hyperpure boosts Zomato Q3 revenue up 75%

MediBuddy buys Indian health business of US-based Aetna

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 9, 2023)