India on mission to expand global engagement; AI to revolutionise healthcare: President Murmu

By Press Trust of India
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 13:54:21 GMT+0000
India on mission to expand global engagement; AI to revolutionise healthcare: President Murmu
Rapid digitisation of the economy and its acceptance at the social level has unleashed a new potential, which has created new pathways for high growth, President Murmu said.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India is on a mission to expand its global engagement taking advantage of its excellent manufacturing capabilities, high-quality talent, and cutting-edge advanced technology attainments.

She observed that India is emerging as the most favoured manufacturing destination for sophisticated industries.

"From highly sophisticated areas like defence and aerospace to the manufacturing of mobile phones, India has been emerging as the most favoured destination," said the president.

She asserted that the policies adopted in the recent past have given a fillip to unprecedented inclusive growth and noted that the nation has significant potential to engage with the international market.

Addressing the International Engineering and Technology Fair organised by CII, she said there are many critical areas where international collaboration in engineering and technology will bring about changes to make the world a prosperous and safer place for posterity.

"India is on a mission to expand its global engagement taking advantage of its excellent manufacturing experience, high-quality talent, and cutting-edge advanced technology attainments," Murmu said.

She said artificial intelligence is going to revolutionise healthcare beyond recognition in times to come.

Similarly, industrial automation and robotics would dramatically transform manufacturing in a way that was inconceivable a decade back, Murmu noted.

About the importance of technology in healthcare, Murmu said this area will continue to be a priority in the coming years.

Rapid digitisation of the economy and its acceptance at the social level has unleashed a new potential, which has created new pathways for high growth, Murmu said.

"Our commitment to clean energy has been driving our green growth, which is internationally appreciated. India has been marching ahead steadfastly to attain the net zero emission target in 2070," said the president.

The International Engineering and Technology Fair is being held from February 16-18 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

Over 400 companies from 19 countries are displaying their latest products and technologies at the IETF. Finland is the focus country at the IETF this year.

Edited by Suman Singh

