Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India, Singapore link digital payment systems

By Team YS
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 07:54:13 GMT+0000
India, Singapore link digital payment systems
The linkage of the two digital payment systems—UPI and PayNow—will allow instant and low-cost transfer of money and cross-border payments from Singapore to India and vice versa.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s real-time payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and its equivalent network in Singapore, PayNow, are now integrated. 

The linkage of the two digital payment systems will allow instant and low-cost transfer of money and cross-border payments/transactions from Singapore to India and vice versa.

Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das and the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Managing Director Ravi Menon launched the new linkage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, witnessed the launch via video conferencing.

Governor Das and MAS’s Menon did the first transaction after the launch.

Besides benefiting the vast Indian diaspora in Singapore, the project will help workers, students, and tourists who travel to the country for a brief period and end up paying a heavy bank fee for money transfers.

Further, this payment connectivity comes as an advantage to small businesses and enterprises. 

“The launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage (between India and Singapore) is a gift to citizens of the two countries, which they were waiting for eagerly. I congratulate the people of both India and Singapore for this,” the PM said, adding that the linkage is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations.

 

As per RBI Remittance Survey, 2021, the share of Singapore for the total inward remittances to India in 2020-21 stood at 5.7%. 

ALSO READ
PhonePe launches feature to allow international UPI payments

Digital transactions to exceed cash in India

The PM expressed hope that digital transactions will soon surpass cash as UPI is increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country.

Modi said about 74 billion transactions, amounting to more than Rs 126 trillion, approximately 2 trillion Singapore dollars, were done through UPI in 2022.

"Many experts are estimating that very soon India's digital wallet transactions are going to overtake cash transactions," he said.

A large number of transactions via UPI demonstrate that the indigenously designed payment system is very secure, he added.

A key emphasis of the PM has been on ensuring the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only but extend to other countries as well.

“In today's era, technology connects us in several ways. Fintech is a sector that connects people. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today's launch has started a new chapter of cross-border fintech connectivity," the PM said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Edtech startup NxtWave raises $33M in Series A round led by Greater Pacific Capital

Digital twin startup Intangles raises $10M in Series A round

Big shoes to fill? This Delhi startup wants to take on international brands with its affordable Made in India products

Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs

Daily Capsule
MyGate lays off 30% of employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Digital twin startup Intangles raises $10M in Series A round

Edtech startup NxtWave raises $33M in Series A round led by Greater Pacific Capital

Scrut Automation raises $7.5M from MassMutual Ventures, others

Elixia Inc collaborates with Flipkart; in advance talks to raise funds