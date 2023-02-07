Infosys, GE Digital form partnership with focus on utilities industry

Infosys forms partnership with GE Digital

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with GE Digital, the software division of GE, to follow a joint go-to-market approach to deliver value-added solutions for grid-related products and services for their new and existing clients.

According to a statement, Infosys and GE Digital will jointly bring these solutions for the utilities industry like the grid orchestration software platform and a suite of intelligent applications that bring together energy data, network modelling, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Infosys will build a GE Digital Center of Excellence (CoE) to expand the talent pool for the GE GridOS portfolio and bring in best practices in service delivery.

Infosys will also invest in accelerators to integrate the GE platform and application suite into enterprise ecosystems and address client-specific requirements.

Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru

Reliance Jio expands 5G services to 10 new cities

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its 5G services across 10 cities across eight states, taking the total count of number of such cities to 236.

The cities, where the 5G services are launched, are in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

According to a Reliance Jio spokesperson, these 10 cities are tourism and commerce destinations, along with being education hubs of the country.

The company claimed that its 5G services offer numerous advantages. Firstly, it is a standalone 5G architecture with zero dependencies on the 4G network. Secondly, the spectrum mix is across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Lastly, carrier aggregation combines these 5G frequencies into a single “data highway”.

Airtel Payments Bank unveils new product for small businesses

Airtel Payments Bank has announced the launch of its current account—BizKhata, which comes with unlimited transactions and instant activation for small merchants and business partners across the country.

According to Airtel, a large number of small business owners continue to use savings accounts for business purposes as they cannot meet the minimum balance requirement of the business accounts.

BizKhata will have features, including unlimited transactions, faster activation, zero minimum balance, digital payments, ready access to transaction history, etc. The current account solution will be available to existing and new merchants and business partners of Airtel Payments Bank.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said, “Our research reflected that fear of high charges levied on not meeting the minimum balance requirement and going beyond the defined number of transactions is a setback for small business owners to start a business account. With this insight, we created BizKhata account to enable and offer the benefits of business banking to small business owners.”