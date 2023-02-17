Infurnia, Cattle Guru, Ubreathe raise early-stage funding

Interior design software Infurnia raises $1M from angel investors

Architecture and interior design firm ﻿Infurnia﻿ raised $1 million in funding from a group of angels led by Yogesh Chaudhary (owner of Jaipur Rugs) and Bhupinder Singh (ex-CPO of Bentley Systems). Singer Jasleen Royal and celebrity management firm Cornerstone, founded by Bunty Sajdeh, also participated in the round.

This fresh funding takes the total angel investment raised by the startup to $2.5 million. Last year, Infurnia has raised a total of $800,000 in investments.

Founded in 2014 by IIT graduates Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann, Infurnia is a cloud-based platform that allows architects and interior designers to design buildings, interiors, and modular kitchens.

"The cloud-native design technology is powerful enough to scale up to disrupt the $50 billion American design software giant Autodesk," Nikhil Kumar, CEO of Infurnia, said. "This funding will enable continued technology development to dominate the cloud-native architecture and interior design software market and make inroads in the global market while strengthening our presence in the local market."

"With this fresh round of funding, we also look at gaining insights and business perspectives from industry veterans such as Yogesh Chaudhary and Bhupinder Singh," he added.

Farmer-focused ecommerce firm Cattle Guru raises funds from Antler

Gurugram-based ecommerce startup Cattle Guru has raised $240,000 from early-stage venture capital firm ﻿Antler﻿.

The ecommerce platform provides doorstep delivery of cattle feed to farmers. Farmers can place an order, track their delivery, and make payments on receiving their feed without having to travel long hours and distances.

Antler invested through its fellowship programme, aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among students at the university level.

Biotech startup UBreathe raises $181K on Shark Tank India

UBreathe, a biotech startup that develops plant-based air purifiers, secured a deal of $181,000 from Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India.

Founded by Sanjay Maurya, Akhil Gupta, Akshay Goyal, and Inderjeet Rao in 2018, UBreathe's proprietary design boosts a plant’s natural process of removing pollutants from the air with improved soil breathability.

Unlike mechanical purifiers that filter only dust pollution and are highly toxic to the environment, their solution captures all the contaminants in the air. The product is tested and certified by NABL Labs and has been reviewed and recommended by the faculty of AIIMS Delhi.

"We are truly thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Namita Thapar and to be able to bring UBreathe to a wider audience in India and abroad. Namita's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry gives her an in-depth understanding of the time and effort necessary to develop a product like UBreathe," Sanjay Maurya, CEO and Co-founder of UBreathe, said.

"For the last several years, we have had the privilege of making a real difference in the lives of 1,000+ customers. Over the next couple of months, we will be taking up marquee projects with offices and private and public schools to reach out to more people," he added.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)