Logistics unicorn Delhivery grants 23,095 stock options under ESOP

Logistics unicorn ﻿Delhivery﻿ has granted 23,095 stock options at a face value of Re 1 a piece to eligible employees under Delhivery Employees Stock Option Plan 2012 (ESOP 2012) w.e.f. March 1 this year, as determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company.

The equity shares allotted, pursuant to the exercise of the stock options, would not be subject to lock-in.

According to the regulatory filing, in case of any corporate action(s), such as rights issue, bonus issue, split or consolidation of equity shares, merger/amalgamation, or sale of division/undertaking, or other reorganisation, etc., requisite adjustments, which may include adjustments to the number of options in ESOP 2012, shall be appropriately made in a fair and reasonable manner in accordance with ESOP 2012.

In December last year, the company had approved 46,219 stock options under the stock option plan.

In January, the board of the logistics firm approved and allotted 1,70,676 shares for Re 1 each. This takes the paid-up share capital of the company from Rs 72,81,40,208 to Rs 72,83,10,883.

With a nationwide network covering over 18,400 pin codes, Delhivery provides logistics services such as express parcel transportation, truckload freight, partial truckload freight, cross-border logistics, supply chain management, and technology services.

The startup has fulfilled over 1.7 billion shipments since its inception. It works with over 28,000 customers, including large and small ecommerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises.