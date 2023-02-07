Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mensa Brands raises Rs 300 Cr debt from TradeCred

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
February 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 07 2023 12:20:39 GMT+0000
Mensa Brands raises Rs 300 Cr debt from TradeCred
The company plans to use the funds for brand acquisitions, product development, supply chain integration, and working capital investment.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based ﻿Mensa Brands﻿ has raised Rs 300 crore in debt from TradeCred, a Mumbai-based alternative debt platform.

Mensa Brands said, in a statement, that it plans to use the funds for brand acquisitions, product development, supply chain integration, and working capital investment.

"We are pioneering the path to an industry-first tech-led house of brands with our five breakout category leaders," said Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands. "With this additional capital, we will be able to double down on our growth ambition."

Fifty ultra-high-net-worth individuals collectively participated in the Rs 300-crore financing arrangement.
ALSO READ
Mensa Brands registers $41M revenue in first year of operations

Launched in May 2021, Mensa follows a 'house of brands' strategy through which it acquires direct-to-consumer brands. It has 25 brands across fashion, home, beauty and FMCG, including Dennis Lingo, Villain, Pebble, and MyFitness. 

The Tiger Global-backed company﻿ reported a revenue of $41.2 million (Rs 310 crore) in FY22, in its first year of operations.

"TradeCred is delighted to partner with Mensa Brands... known for encouraging ‘Made in India’ products to become global and enabling Indian MSMEs to reach the doorsteps of global customers," said Hardik Shah, TradeCred Founder.

TradeCred is an alternative debt platform founded in 2018. It has over Rs 2,200 crore of assets under management and more than 20,000 active users (as of February 2022).

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

Gurugram startup Shypmax maximising cross-border logistic services

Why this global investment and financial services giant is betting big on India

Micro savings platform Siply acquires Finsave's myPaisaa for $7.5M

Daily Capsule
BetterPlace enters Southeast Asia
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 7, 2023)

Swiggy to be IPO-ready by September 2023: Report

Simple Energy raises $20M to ramp-up the production of electric scooter Simple ONE

[YS Exclusive] KreditBee, Ola’s Avail Finance, Indiabulls Housing in Meity target list of digital lenders

PhonePe launches feature to allow international UPI payments

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup