LinkedIn lays off employees from its recruitment team: Report

Professional networking website ﻿LinkedIn﻿ has reportedly laid off employees from its recruitment team. The exact number of impacted employees remains unclear.

Job cuts at LinkedIn appear to be a part of Microsoft's plan to cut about 10,000 jobs across various divisions, according to several media reports.

Meanwhile, an ex-LinkedIn recruiting staff member, Nicole Zawacki, took to the platform to announce her abrupt departure. Zawacki, who worked as diversity, inclusion, and belonging sourcing lead, wrote that she is one of the affected employees. She is also using the platform to look for a new role.

"Today, I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice," he post reads.

A post on LinkedIn suggested that the layoffs will also have an impact on its India division.

A former Linkedin recruiter, Upali Sarkar, wrote, "It has been a tough day today for the Linkedin Global Talent Acquisition team. After 4.2 years at LinkedIn, my time here is coming to an end as I was one of the individuals impacted as part of team layoffs."

"I am sad to leave behind such an amazing team and culture. But, I am very excited to see what my next chapter is going to be like," she added.

Earlier in January, ﻿Microsoft﻿ Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said the company would reduce its overall workforce by 10,000 jobs, representing less than 5% of its total employee base. Microsoft has about 220,000 employees globally.

The current job cuts at Microsoft are larger than the one in 2009 (5,800 jobs) but fewer than the workforce reduction in 2014 (18,000 jobs), which happened after Nadella’s appointment as the CEO.