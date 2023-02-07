Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Moody's says bank exposure to Adani not large to affect credit quality

By Press Trust of India
February 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 07 2023 14:22:11 GMT+0000
Moody's says bank exposure to Adani not large to affect credit quality
Moody's notes that the exposure would be less than 1% and public sector banks have larger exposure
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday said banks' exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially.

"While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1% of total loans for most banks," it said.

"Risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans."

However, the group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed because of heightened risk perception.

"Yet the overall quality of Indian banks' corporate loans will be stable," it said.

"Corporates in general have deleveraged in the past few years. This is reflected in modest growth in their corporate loan books. Further, banks' underwriting has been conservative."

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Gurugram startup Shypmax maximising cross-border logistic services

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

Paytm Payment Bank introduces RuPay credit card on UPI

Daily Capsule
BetterPlace enters Southeast Asia
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Infosys, GE Digital form partnership with focus on utilities industry

Banks' exposure to Adani Group 'insufficient', face limited risk: Fitch

SaaS startup Ushur lands $50M Series C investment led by Third Point Ventures

Paytm Payment Bank introduces RuPay credit card on UPI

App stores can only host lending apps regulated by RBI: FinMin

Boeing to showcase initiatives to boost 'Make-in-India' at Aero India