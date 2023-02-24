NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 09:35:21 GMT+0000
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday stayed the insolvency proceedings against media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).
Admitting a plea by ZEEL Managing Director and chief executive Punit Goenka, a two-member NCLAT bench stayed the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
On Wednesday, NCLT admitted a insolvency plea against ZEEL by private sector lender IndusInd Bank and also appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter.
On Friday, NCLAT issued a notice to IndusInd Bank and the resolution professional directing them to file a reply and listed the matter on March 29 for final disposal.
The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Zee Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor.
The private sector lender has also filed a separate insolvency petition against Siti Networks at NCLT. The tribunal has appointed Mohit Mehra as the resolution professional in this matter.
The development comes at a time when ZEEL is at advanced stages of merging with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) in one of the biggest deals in the media and entertainment sector.
Edited by Akanksha Sarma
