Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee

By Press Trust of India
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 09:35:21 GMT+0000
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee
National Company Law Tribunal, on Wednesday, admitted a insolvency plea against ZEEL and appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday stayed the insolvency proceedings against media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

Admitting a plea by ZEEL Managing Director and chief executive Punit Goenka, a two-member NCLAT bench stayed the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

On Wednesday, NCLT admitted a insolvency plea against ZEEL by private sector lender IndusInd Bank and also appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the resolution professional in the matter.

On Friday, NCLAT issued a notice to IndusInd Bank and the resolution professional directing them to file a reply and listed the matter on March 29 for final disposal.

The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Zee Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor.

The private sector lender has also filed a separate insolvency petition against Siti Networks at NCLT. The tribunal has appointed Mohit Mehra as the resolution professional in this matter.

The development comes at a time when ZEEL is at advanced stages of merging with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) in one of the biggest deals in the media and entertainment sector.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SAP Labs India lays off around 300 employees

How FamPay went from having to shut down operations during the pandemic, to growing its user base 10X in months

This D2C startup wants to shake up the oral care industry, bit by bit

Thomas Flack to lead Tata Sons' lithium-ion battery company: Report

Daily Capsule
Ekart’s warehouse-as-a-service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon to join ONDC with network, software services integration

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 24, 2023)

PM Modi flags high debt in developing nations, asks G20 to focus on most vulnerable citizens

Digital public infra most transformational innovation: DEA secy