Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Number of recognized startups rises to 86,713 as of Dec 2022

By Press Trust of India
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 14:03:55 GMT+0000
Number of recognized startups rises to 86,713 as of Dec 2022
DPIIT-recognised startups have self-reported the creation of over 8.6 lakh direct jobs as on November 30, 2022, since the launch of Startup India, according to the MoCI.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As many as 86,713 startups have been recognised by the government as on December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

These startups are eligible for availing a host of incentives, including income tax benefits under the Startup India scheme, launched in January 2016. Under this initiative, entities are recognised as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

DPIIT-recognised startups have self-reported the creation of over 8.6 lakh direct jobs as on November 30, 2022, since the launch of Startup India, according to the MoCI.

"As a result of sustained government efforts, the number of recognized startups has increased from 445 in 2016 to 86,713 in 2022 (as on December 31, 2022)," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ
Amid a slowdown in the startup ecosystem, the government’s push keeps it buoyant

In a separate reply, he said in the UT of Ladakh, 1,006 industrial units have been established with total investment of Rs 122.71 crore after bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir has received investment proposals worth Rs 26,650.49 crore.

Under Startup India, to provide capital at various stages of the business cycle of a startup, the government has implemented Fund of Funds and Startup India Seed Fund schemes.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

How to make healthy competition a part of your work culture

[Funding Alert] Medtech startup EzeRx raises Rs 1.75Cr in seed round from clutch of angel investors

Zomato shares soar 9% as Deepinder Goyal hints at profitability ahead of Q3 results

Daily Capsule
Lending apps in govt’s crosshairs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

Mobikwik supports RuPay credit cards on UPI

Why working professionals need Stoa, India’s best alternative to an MBA

Zomato shares soar 9% as Deepinder Goyal hints at profitability ahead of Q3 results