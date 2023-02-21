Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

OYO to double premium hotels in India in 2023

By Press Trust of India
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 11:29:35 GMT+0000
OYO to double premium hotels in India in 2023
The expansion will focus on key business cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Oyo﻿ on Tuesday announced its plan to double the number of premium hotels in India with the addition of around 1,800 such hotels in 2023. Its premium hotel brands include Townhouse Oak, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, and Capital O.

OYO currently has about 1,800 premium hotels in India. The move is aimed at capitalising on the surge in business travel by increasing its footprints across all the major business cities.

"OYO plans to add approximately 1,800 premium hotels this year," the hospitality tech platform said.

It said the expansion will focus on key business cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai in South India, Delhi and Noida in North India, Kolkata in East India, and Mumbai in West India.

OYO's focus on premium hotels started in the last quarter of 2022 when it added more than 400 premium hotels between October and December.

oyo
ALSO READ
OYO estimates revenue will jump to $751M in FY23: Ritesh Agarwal

"We are seeing a clear trend of people's willingness to spend more on experiences. Therefore, hotels are now offering additional services and amenities to enhance the travel experience and make it more convenient for guests. Our expansion plan focusing on the growth of premium hotels is aligned with this trend," Anuj Tejpal, Chief Merchant Officer at OYO, said.

The demand for premium segment hotels has picked up significantly in the last few months.

This could be attributed to the surge in domestic leisure travel, transient travel, pent-up demand from meetings, incentives and weddings segment, and gradual recovery in business travel and foreign tourist arrivals.

In a report, Icra said India's hotel room supply pipeline is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.5-4%, adding around 15,000 rooms to the pan-India premium inventory of about 94,000 rooms in FY23.

Pan-India premium hotel occupancy is expected to be 68-70% for FY23, the credit rating agency said in the report.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Goods and services exports may reach $1T each by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Digital twin startup Intangles raises $10M in Series A round

Edtech startup NxtWave raises $33M in Series A round led by Greater Pacific Capital

Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg

Daily Capsule
MyGate lays off 30% of employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe-Flipkart separation hammers Walmart's holiday quarter

Goods and services exports may reach $1T each by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Linking businesses with account aggregator network to ease credit flow, create millions of jobs: Nilekani

'Angel Tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups: DPIIT Secy