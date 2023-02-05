Menu
Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

By Press Trust of India
February 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 06:43:44 GMT+0000
Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports
Musharraf assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.
Pakistan's former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, according to media reports.

Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.

The military ruler had been undergoing treatment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi.

He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

