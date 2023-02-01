Menu
Phase III of eCourts Project to be launched: FM Sitharaman

By Press Trust of India
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 10:56:02 GMT+0000
Phase III of eCourts Project to be launched: FM Sitharaman
Phase III of the eCourts Project envisions a judicial system that is more accessible, efficient, and equitable for every individual who seeks justice or is part of the delivery of justice, in India.
Phase three of the eCourts Project with an outlay of Rs 7,000 crore will be launched for the efficient administration of justice, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

The finance minister made the announcement in her budget speech in Lok Sabha.

Phase three of the eCourts Project envisions a judicial system that is more accessible, efficient, and equitable for every individual who seeks justice or is part of the delivery of justice, in India, according to details available on the website of the Department of Justice in the Union law Ministry.

"It envisions an infrastructure for the judicial system that is natively digital. It does not merely digitise paper-based processes, it transforms processes for a digital environment. Phase III will enable any litigant or lawyer to file a case from anywhere, at any time, without having to go to multiple windows in the premises of any specific court," according to the executive summary of a draft document put in the public domain by the department.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Budget 2023 on a positive note; identifies growth areas for India

"For efficient administration of justice, Phase III of eCourts Project will be launched with an outlay of Rs 7000 crore," Sitharaman said.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently indicated that phase three of the project was in the offing.

