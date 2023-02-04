Menu
Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25% at Rs 85.63 Cr

By Press Trust of India
February 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 04 2023 10:22:08 GMT+0000
Quess Corp Q3 consolidated PAT down 3.25% at Rs 85.63 Cr
Revenue from operations of the company grew by 21.18% during the quarter under review to Rs 4,465.55 crore compared to Rs 3,684.98 crore in the same period of the last financial year.
Business services provider ﻿Quess Corp﻿ has reported a 3.25% decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85.63 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 88.51 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 21.18% during the quarter under review to Rs 4,465.55 crore compared to Rs 3,684.98 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

ALSO READ
Job platform Monster rebrands as foundit.in

"We are pleased to report revenue growth. Our EBITDA grew by 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with sales growth, operating efficiencies, and SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) cost reductions being its key drivers," said Guruprasad Srinivasan, Quess Corp ED and Group CEO.

"We are making good progress with our internal plans of cost reduction and the overall growth of our profitability," he added.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 366.75 a piece, down 0.72% on BSE.

Edited by Megha Reddy

