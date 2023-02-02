Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 2, 2023)

IVY Growth Associates onboards more than 30 venture partners across India

IVY Growth Associates has partnered with 30 venture partners the country over the last year to fund and support the startup ecosystem by offering curated solutions to startups, founders, and investors. These names include JB Ventures, Puneet Mittal - Magicrete, Vineet Mittal - Navitas Group, Rakesh Somani – Sumicot and Nachiket Patel among others.

This association will focus on mentoring, investing, and accelerating startups spread across Cleantech, Edtech, Agritech, Web3, electric vehicles and direct-to-consumer segments across India and UAE.





Rachit Poddar, Co-founder, IVY Growth Associates said,

“We have already supported more than 100 startups spread across the country. This collaboration will strengthen the early-stage investment segment and will make the process of discovery, connection, and fundraising simple for both the startups and investors. I am grateful to all the 30 Venture Partners who agreed to support us on the mission.”

ALSO READ Freightify raises $12M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital

TimesPro, The Job Plus collaborate to launch certificate programme in Hotel and Hospitality Management

TimesPro and The Job Plus have collaborated to launch the certificate programme in Hotel and Hospitality Management with placements for aspirants looking to embark on their career journey with the hospitality industry.

This certificate programme will equip learners with critical industry skills to master the profession and gain experience by working with industry brands.

This five-month hybrid certificate programme in Hotel and Hospitality Management will be conducted via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

It is focussed on strengthening the fundamentals and concepts of learners while giving them a hands-on experience across various hospitality departments like accommodation, food and beverage service, banqueting. Students could also get an opportunity to work in hotels and restaurants, theme parks, tourism agencies.

The programme will include two months of hybrid learning and three months of on-the-job training with a stipend. Post completion of the five-month course, the learners will get placed with domestic and international hospitality employers across various job roles as Front Desk Associate, Steward, food and beverage service executive (Captain), bartender, House Keeping Executive.

SentinelOne and KPMG announce alliance to accelerate cyber investigations and response

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, on Thursday announced an alliance with audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG to accelerate investigations and response to cyberattacks.

“Our customers are global in nature and find themselves rethinking cybersecurity,” said David Nides, KPMG Principal and National Cyber Threat Management Services Co-Leader.

“The future of cybersecurity is autonomous, and SentinelOne, coupled with the industry experience of KPMG, helps prepare enterprises for tomorrow’s threat landscape. SentinelOne Singularity XDR can help our customers respond to incidents as well as collaborate on preventive services," David added.

Cyberattacks are a daily occurrence for enterprises in every geography and sector. With KPMG's cyber response services and SentinelOne Singularity XDR, the two can help organisations gain visibility, protection, and response against advanced threats to mitigate risk. The current threat landscape targets the modern enterprise perimeter, spanning endpoints, clouds, and identities. With KPMG and SentinelOne, enterprises are more protected against the loss of intellectual property, customer data, and other sensitive information that can cause financial and reputational damage.

IIT Madras selected to receive grant of Rs. 242 Cr for undertaking research on Lab Grown Diamonds in Budget 2023

IIT Madras will be provided a grant of Rs. 242 Crore over a period of five years to undertake research on Lab Grown Diamonds (LGD). This research will be focused on driving indigenization of the LGD manufacturing process.





As per a recommendation made by Department of Commerce, the research grant of Rs. 242 crore over a period of five years to IIT Madras has been approved.





“This is indeed the right time to set up a diamond factory in India, given that diamonds have thermal and electrical properties making it superior to contemporary technologies like silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride. IIT Madras will work towards producing diamond wafers suitable for electronic applications,” said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.





These research grants will go towards various departments and research groups of the Institute that are involved in this field.