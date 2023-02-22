Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 22, 2023)

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship partners with Swiss-based Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN)

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship is partnering with Swiss-based Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN Global) to scale the adoption of degree apprenticeships/work-based learning in India.

With this partnership, TeamLease and GAN aim to scale degree apprenticeships adoption in the country. The association is built on the premise of the prowess of apprenticeships to address employability gaps and create a robust pipeline of skilled talent for the industry.

With the aspiration to scale up to 10 million apprentices in 10 years, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship is paving the way for the next generation to continually equip them with required skillsets and help them get into the workforce.

This partnership will not only help in creating a skilled workforce but will also contribute to the economic growth of the country, and enhance employability of youth.

Ravinder Reddy joins Logically as Vice President and General Manager for India

Logically has appointed Ravinder Reddy as its new Vice President and General Manager for India. Reddy’s responsibilities will include widening the scope of its work by establishing its fact-checking services and threat intelligence platform,

Logically Intelligence–combined with expert human intelligence–aims to continue fighting the menace of misinformation, disinformation, fake news, and misinformation in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Ravinder Reddy

With Reddy’s appointment, Logically has its sights set on expansion in the region, and is looking to tackle harmful content and actors that may negetively impact public safety, public health, election integrity, or national security.

After serving as a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army in 2008, Reddy took voluntary retirement and has since been helping consulting firms establish robust public sector practices in the field of e-Governance, Digital Transformation, and Smart Cities.

ReelStar appoints angel investor Marc Robinson as Asia Head

Web3 integrated social media platform ReelStar has appointed angel investor and global blockchain leader, Marc Robinson, as its Asia Head. Robinson has over 22 years of experience working across the blockchain, financial services securities market, and digital assets space.

Robinson began his career with the Lehman Brothers for the APAC region where he was in charge of building the first low-latency ecosystem for HFT clients. In 2008, he moved to Nomura, and over the next three years built the business to become the largest trading desk in Japan. He then moved to JP Morgan to restructure its electronic business.

DBS Bank India partners with eSamudaay to propel local commerce in small towns through ONDC

DBS Bank India has partnered with eSamudaay, a SaaS-based solutions provider (owned and operated by Nirmund Digital Distributions Private Limited), to focus on non-metro towns and cities, providing digital solutions on both the buyer and seller side and logistic support to make doing business on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) convenient for smaller players in the market.

With this partnership, DBS Bank India aims to meet the needs of SMEs and MSMEs while conducting business through ONDC and expanding its digital solutions beyond traditional banking.

Under this alliance, DBS Bank India will gain deeper insights into the end users’ requirements and can offer them customised solutions.

PrepInsta, along with WeCP, announces PrepSAT

PrepInsta has launched PrepSAT, a test through which PrepInsta will open horizons for engineers. PrepSAT will help candidates get job offers, internship offers, pre-placement offers, and more.

Over 300-plus companies are expected to analyse the applications through PrepSAT. In the first phase, PrepInsta opened and made the registration link live for all the aspirants.

The test is aimed at boosting one’s skills in the field. A dedicated team of professionals has curated the test based on requirements and assessments of various service and product-based companies. The test will be conducted on the platform WeCP.

PrepSAT is free of cost and is open to register the first one lakh applications. The final date of the test will be announced within a month.

Hyper Connect Asia launches Magina

Hyper Connect Asia, a multi-disciplinary agency, has launched Magina, a D2C jewellery brand that is focused on celebrating the rich heritage and culture of Maharashtra through contemporary designs. The brand launch brings together some of the biggest names from the Marathi film fraternity like Tejashri Pradhan, Sayali Sanjeev, Spruha Joshi, and Shivani Kulkarni.

The brand name is inspired by ‘Maharashtra cha Dagina’ or ‘Jewel of Maharashtra’. The company said it is an effort to celebrate the rich culture, heritage, and stories of Maharashtra through its unique modern-day heirloom pieces.

The D2C startup is the brainchild of Yogeshwar Dande, a fourth-generation jewellery entrepreneur from the 100-year-old legacy brand Govind Dande and Sons based out of Nashik. With Magina, Yogeshwar’s vision is to create a global light jewellery brand that takes inspiration from the cultural heritage of Maharashtra.