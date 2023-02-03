Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 3, 2023)

By Pooja Malik & Ayshwaria Lakshmi
February 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 03 2023 10:20:42 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 3, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday, February 3, 2023.
Uplers appoints Dhaivat Mehta as brand and marketing leader

Uplers, a talent platform for tech and digital talent, has appointed Dhaivat Mehta to lead planning and execution of the marketing, brand, and communications functions.


In a statement, the company said this move strengthens the company’s executive leadership team and its aspirations of enhancing brand awareness and business growth across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, Australia, and India. This is a new position for Uplers, which is already creating a buzz in the market for its fully remote and people-centric work culture.


Dhaivat was previously the Chief Marketing Officer of Cygnet Infotech. Prior to this, he was the global Brand Communications and Advertising Director at Capgemini.

Rapido Captains

[Image Credit: Rapido]

Rapido partners with RACEnergy

Shared ride aggregator ﻿Rapido Bike Taxi﻿ and ﻿RACEnergy﻿, a deep technology startup for battery swapping, have announced their partnership to deploy electric autos across the country.


The deployment of e-Autos will begin in Hyderabad and scale to other cities by the end of December 2023.


These vehicles will be integrated with RACE’s advanced swapping technology, giving them access to a strong network of swap points. 

Nona Lifestyle onboards Ketan Jansari as Vice President

Nona Lifestyle has onboarded Ketan Jansari as Vice President of their managed marketplace.

Ketan will be spearheading the marketing team at the company and will focus on brand building and introducing innovations in the supply chains. His managerial foresight will be used for innovating sales and supply chain functions of the organisation, said a statement by the company.

Ketan has 18 years of experience in the textile industry. Ketan’s appointment would serve as a strengthening catalyst for Nona Lifestyle’s managed marketplace, a platform designed to bridge the gap between buyers and suppliers.

Edited by Megha Reddy

