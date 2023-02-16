This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

If the shoe fits, wear it. Except if you’re a child, and are given shoes that are a size or two bigger.

Childhood friends Satyajit Mittal and Krutika Lal decided to do something about this problem and initiated primary research into children and their shoes. They found that kids between the ages of 0-3 years often grow three to four sizes in a year. And that one in three children wears shoes that do not fit properly. The reason? Children's feet grow in small increments, while shoe sizes increase is bigger.

Putting themselves in the shoes of children “wearing oversized shoes that they will eventually grow into”, the duo in 2022 launched Pune-based tech-led footwear brand ﻿Aretto﻿.

“We wanted to find a solution to this glaring problem and reimagine the kids' footwear industry. We put our minds together and developed a patented technology that allows shoes to grow with the child, ” says Satyajit Mittal, CEO and Co-founder, Aretto.

In Greek mythology, Arete is the goddess of excellence, and the founders believe that this symbolises their commitment to creating versatile products.

“The name Aretto was chosen to embody the spirit of excellence and growth,” Mittal says. Initially, the founders invested $100,000 to launch the startup.

Sole mates for children

The Pune-based D2C startup makes podiatrist-approved shoes for children that are 360-degree flexible, breathable, adaptive in size, and stretch up to three sizes due to the use of “insole, upper, and sole technology”.

The first product the brand launched is Aretto Leaps. The mid-top sneakers appear playful and curvy.

“The primary impact we have created is reducing the number of SKUs by optimising industry sizing benchmarks from 15 sizes to 5 sizes, each growing up to 18 mm, postponing obsolescence,” Mittal says.

The startup now offers 38 SKUs, and shoes come in nine styles, five sizes, and four categories with prices ranging from Rs 1,699 to Rs 2,899. It has separate designs, based on age groups such as 0-2 years old, 5-7 years old, and 5–9 years old.

Aretto has sold more than 3,000 units till now and registered 100% MOM growth. The startup has generated Rs 12 lakh in revenue in the last three months.

Till date, the brand has manufactured over 6,000 units.

How the shoe works

The founders say Aretto leverages a combination of three technologies to create a shoe that can adapt to the natural growth of a child's feet and provide a good fit.

SuperGrooves™ helps adapt to the “millimetric growth of children’s feet”. Aretto Squishy Foam™, a soft memory foam insole, reduces pressure on feet and makes the shoes comfortable. The upper body of the shoe is crafted from InfiKnit™, a 3D-knitted stretchable, durable fabric that offers flexibility and breathability.

This means any shoe offers three size changes, without any manual intervention, to ensure comfort and the right fit for growing feet. The founders claim they are eco-friendly, have a 3X longer life cycle, and aid cognitive development.

“Our focus was on the sole, which was carefully designed with the right form, flexibility, and grip to allow kids to play and explore without limitations,” Mittal says.

The company has been awarded a utility patent by the Patent Office, Government of India, for the sole technology.

Aretto Shoes

Trials and testing

Lal, the Co-founder and CMO, says building a business ground-up is an upward climb. “It’s about putting your skin in the game and being excited about unknown challenges. We’re excited for the curveballs and the learning curves,” she says.

Aretto beta-tested its shoes with about 500 parents before market launch.

“Parents applauded the adjustable and growing features of the shoes. The sustainable aspect of the shoes and the positive impact they have on the environment also impressed them,” says Mittal.

The unisex shoes are designed and manufactured in India by an in-house design team.

Aretto claims to reduce the CO2 footprint by 7.9 kg per pair, while also reshaping consumer purchasing behaviour. ”We have calculated the CO2 footprint using standard parameters and formulae,” Mittal says.

The journey ahead

In August 2022, Aretto raised $273,400 in seed funding from angel investors.

According to IMARC, the Indian footwear market was valued at $13.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $27.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.65% during 2022–2027.

The global sustainable footwear market was valued at $8599.5 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during 2022–2027.

Currently, the products are available on Aretto’s own website. “We will be available with some exclusive partners, both on-ground and digitally, in the coming quarter,” Mittal says.

Aretto, which currently focuses on 2-8-year-old children, plans to expand its product category to cater to children between 0 and 11 years of age.

The startup also plans to collaborate with pre-schools, primary schools, and kids' enrichment centres for events, pop-ups, and experience zones that engage with customers in person…”to educate, enrich, and connect on a personal level”.