Thomas Flack to lead Tata Sons' lithium-ion battery company: Report

By Team YS
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 05:20:52 GMT+0000
Thomas Flack to lead Tata Sons' lithium-ion battery company: Report
Thomas Flack is now the CEO-designate of Tata Sons' lithium-ion battery business. Flack had joined Tata Motors in 2017 from Ford Motor Company where he was the global purchasing director for raw materials and shipping
Thomas Flack, President and Chief Purchase Officer, Tata Motors, is now the CEO-designate of Tata Sons' lithium-ion battery company, said a report by The Economic Times.

Flack was chosen by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to lead the company, which will soon begin commercial production. He was chosen to helm the Sanand-based project due to his vast experience in component sourcing and supply chain, the report said.

The battery business, currently code-named Apollo, has been identified as one of the top future growth engines by Tata Sons.

YourStory has not independently verified the news.

Tata Sons would pump in more than ₹4,000 crore into the battery business as Tata Motors seeks to firmly establish its credentials as the biggest EV player in the country, said the report.

Flack joined Tata Motors in 2017, before which he was the global purchasing director for raw materials and shipping in Ford Motor Company.

Besides cell manufacturing, Flack will continue to guide the procurement teams at Tata Motors and its various product streams, said the report.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

