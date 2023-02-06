Menu
Treebo Co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as venture partner

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
February 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 06 2023 10:03:57 GMT+0000
Treebo Co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as venture partner
Rahul worked in hospitality startup Treebo for nearly seven years until October 2021. He is currently a board member of the company.
Rahul Chaudhary, Co-founder of hotel aggregator platform ﻿Treebo﻿, has joined ﻿Matrix Partners﻿ as an investor.

"Let's see what this VC thing is all about then. Excited to be joining the team at Matrix Partners. Hoping to be the kind of investor I've respected as a founder—Honest, Empathetic, and All-in," Rahul wrote in a tweet earlier today.

Rahul worked at Treebo for nearly seven years until October 2021, helping the company navigate through the COVID-19-induced hardships that particularly impacted the travel and hospitality industry. Rahul continues to serve as a board member of the company.

Matrix Partners is an early backer of Treebo, along with ﻿Bertelsmann﻿ and ﻿Elevation Capital﻿. Rahul has taken on the role of a venture partner at the early-stage venture capital firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

ALSO READ
How Treebo Hotels is gunning for profitability by 2021 with steps to reduce cash burn

Last week, Treebo announced it achieved EBITDA break-even with an adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for ESOP expenses) of Rs 1.65 crore. The company has a portfolio of 850 properties and roughly 20,000 rooms across 120 cities as of the end of 2022.

Rahul also served as the Vice President of Strategy at Myntra and was the Chief of Staff at Flipkart for about five months before founding Treebo in 2015. His prior stint includes a management consultant role in the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Established in 2006 in India, Matrix Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm that backs startups across fintech, B2B, consumer technology, and enterprise. It has made more than 100 investments in India so far and has over $1 billion in assets under management. Globally, it has invested more than $5 billion.

Some prominent startups in Matrix Partners' portfolio include ﻿Ola﻿, ﻿DealShare﻿, ﻿Razorpay﻿, ﻿Country Delight﻿, and ﻿Dukaan﻿.

Edited by Suman Singh

