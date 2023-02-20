Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs

﻿Uber﻿ has signed a deal with ﻿Tata Motors﻿ to enlist 25,000 of its electric vehicle cars on its platform for cab hailers in India.

The option to book an EV cab will be presented as a "premium category service" on the app, Uber said. It added it will roll its services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

The delivery of the cars will be done in a phased manner, starting February.

"Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India," said Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia.

By 2040, Uber aims to ensure 100% of its rides take place in zero-emission vehicles, or via public transportation and micro-mobility solutions.

ALSO READ Uber pilots electric cabs in Delhi to reduce emissions

﻿BluSmart﻿ is currently the leader in the EV cab space, with over 3,000 cars already ferrying passengers. YourStory had reported exclusively that ﻿BluSmart ﻿is in advanced talks to raise $250 million in its latest Series B round, $50 million of which will come from existing investors and founders, while the remaining $200 million will be provided by a large climate fund and a pension fund. The company plans to use this capital to further expand its EV fleet.

﻿Ola﻿, Uber's biggest rival, in January said it will deploy 10,000 electric cars within a year, after a 1,000-car pilot in Bengaluru. The service will be listed as part of Ola's premium offering.

Uber was piloting its EV cabs in Delhi.

The company will deploy Tata's XPRES-T, an electric sedan that can be charged from 0% to 80% in less than 120 minutes.