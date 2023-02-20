Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs

By Aparajita Saxena
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 11:41:42 GMT+0000
Uber signs deal with Tata Motors for 25,000 EV cabs
Tata Motors will begin deliveries of the electric vehicles to Uber in a phased manner from February.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Uber﻿ has signed a deal with ﻿Tata Motors﻿ to enlist 25,000 of its electric vehicle cars on its platform for cab hailers in India.

The option to book an EV cab will be presented as a "premium category service" on the app, Uber said. It added it will roll its services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

The delivery of the cars will be done in a phased manner, starting February.

"Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India," said Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia.

By 2040, Uber aims to ensure 100% of its rides take place in zero-emission vehicles, or via public transportation and micro-mobility solutions.

ALSO READ
Uber pilots electric cabs in Delhi to reduce emissions

﻿BluSmart﻿ is currently the leader in the EV cab space, with over 3,000 cars already ferrying passengers. YourStory had reported exclusively that ﻿BluSmart ﻿is in advanced talks to raise $250 million in its latest Series B round, $50 million of which will come from existing investors and founders, while the remaining $200 million will be provided by a large climate fund and a pension fund. The company plans to use this capital to further expand its EV fleet.

﻿Ola﻿, Uber's biggest rival, in January said it will deploy 10,000 electric cars within a year, after a 1,000-car pilot in Bengaluru. The service will be listed as part of Ola's premium offering.

Uber was piloting its EV cabs in Delhi.

The company will deploy Tata's XPRES-T, an electric sedan that can be charged from 0% to 80% in less than 120 minutes.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Tiger Global-backed MyGate lays off 30% workforce

‘People don’t care about technology; they care about use cases'–15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 20, 2023)

BharatPe Group appoints Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer

Daily Capsule
Age-tech startups take baby steps
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tiger Global-backed MyGate lays off 30% workforce

FPIs' value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584B

BharatPe Group appoints Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (February 20, 2023)