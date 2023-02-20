Wipro offers lower salary package to fresh recruits

Wipro offers lower salary package to new recruits

Leading IT services company Wipro is now offering a lower salary package to the fresher candidates from the earlier Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA) to Rs 3.5 LPA. This development comes amid the environment of an economic recession in developed economies which has an impact on Indian IT companies.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Wipro has written to candidates who are fresh graduates asking them if they are willing to take up the revised salary package offer. The company offers two hiring programmes called Elite and Turbo to fresh graduates. Under Elite, candidates are offered Rs 3.5 LPA while Turbo individuals get Rs 6.5 LPA.

The onboarding has deferred since August last year and the candidates received an email from Wipro on February 16 giving them the option to choose the lower paying role and to do so by February 20, according to the report.

TCS bags contract from Telefonica Germany

Technology services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged an order from Telefónica Germany, a telecommunications provider in Germany. Under this contract, TCS will provide end-to-end service assurance applications and processes within its Operations Support Systems (OSS) stack.

According to a statement, Telefónica Germany envisions driving innovation with continuous digital transformation and deliver connectivity to individuals and businesses. The telecom operator selected TCS as its transformation partner to build a future-ready OSS to offer customers a reliable, resilient, and secure network experience.

TCS will leverage best-in-class methodologies—Agile, DevOps, Continuous Integration, and Continuous Deployment, and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) framework and its deep cloud expertise to modernise the OSS service assurance application estate using cloud-native technologies and AI/ML to predict and pre-empt network faults. This will enable Telefónica Germany to implement zero-touch cloud-based operations and provide consumers with a more resilient network service.

Miscommunication leading to cybersecurity breaches: Report

More than half of top-tier managers in India (80%) admit that a miscommunication with the IT department or IT security team has resulted in at least one cybersecurity incident in their organisations, the recent Forrester analytics survey revealed. In terms of personal attitudes, the majority of non-IT executives cited a diminished sense of cooperation between different teams (48%) and said this situation makes them question their colleagues’ skills and abilities when communication with their IT-security employees was unclear (43%).

The companies spend an average of 37 days and $2.4 million to detect and recover from a cybersecurity breach. To determine how much mutual understanding between executives and information security teams affects a company's cyber resilience, Kaspersky conducted a global survey of more than 1,300 business leaders.

According to the results of the study, 100% of non-IT respondents experienced miscommunications regarding IT security. With regards to consequences, most often a breakdown in communications leads to serious project delays (81%) and cybersecurity incidents (80%). Almost one-third of respondents (46% and 45% respectively) even said that they had even encountered these issues more than once. Among other negative effects are a wasted budget, the loss of a valued employee and deteriorating relationships between teams—situations that occurred to 74% of respondents.

Mangal Industries signs MoU with Axiscades Technologies

Mangal Industries Limited, part of the Amara Raja Group has entered into a strategic partnership with AXISCADES Technologies Limited, a technology solutions company. The MoU between the companies will cover areas of engineering, digital, and manufacturing collaboration.

Mangal Industries specialises in the design and manufacture of components and solutions for a wide range of industries with expertise in areas such as auto components, metal fabrication, toolworks, storage solutions, and custom fabrication.

Through this partnership with Axiscades, Mangal Industries will be geared up to address the digital engineering and manufacturing needs of global companies in the fields of aerospace, defense, medical and heavy engineering as well. Globally, digital engineering is fundamentally changing the nature of ER&D (Engineering Research & Development) spend, and driving its robust growth with the market size pegged at $1 trillion.