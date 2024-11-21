Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan joined LinkedIn on Thursday, November 21. The actor took to the professional networking social media platform and said he wanted to connect with professionals beyond just the entertainment industry.

Varun wrote: "I'm looking forward to sharing insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes--even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film. If there's anything I've learned, it's that there's always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career."

Son of renowned film director David Dhawan, Varun worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's film My Name Is Khan (2010) before making his acting debut in 2012 with Johar's Student Of The Year.

A graduate of Business Studies from Nottingham Trent University, Varun has made strategic investments in real estate and startups. He invested an undisclosed amount in Mumbai-based Fast&Up, a D2C nutraceutical brand, in December 2021.

In 2022, Varun invested an undisclosed amount in Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen operator Curefoods. As a part of the deal, Varun also signed a long-term association with Curefoods, becoming the brand ambassador of one of its brands, EatFit.

Additionally, according to media reports, Varun has also made investments to build a real estate portfolio consisting of luxury properties across Mumbai and Dubai.

With over a decade of experience in the film and entertainment industry, Varun is known for his work in films including October, Badlapur, Bhediya, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Over the years, Bollywood actors have been actively participating in the Indian startup ecosystem, either through strategic investments or as brand ambassadors representing companies. Many actors, including Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Kriti Sanon, have joined LinkedIn.