Chinese firm Xiaomi shuts down short video platform Zili

By Prasannata Patwa
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 17:41:06 GMT+0000
Chinese firm Xiaomi shuts down short video platform Zili
Xiaomi, which launched the short video app Zili on Google Play Store in 2018, shut the platform as Chinese platforms come under government scrutiny.
Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi is shutting down its short video platform Zili. The firm announced the development through an Instagram post, on February 11, at a time when Chinese apps are being scrutinised by the Indian government.

Zili app is not available on Google Play Store, according to Inc42 which first reported the development. Xiaomi launched the app on the Play Store in November 2018.

"While you will not be able to upload any new content, view other creators' videos or access any creators' personal page from today, you will be able to download all your content and encash and redeem your Z-Points, if eligible, till the Shutdown Date," the firm said in a release.

A query sent to Xiaomi didn't elicit any response till the publishing of its story.

Known for its affordable smartphone, Xiaomi entered India in 2014. The Chinese firm started selling its smartphones with the digital marketplace, Flipkart.

In October 2022, Xiaomi also shut down its financial services in India. Mi Pay, which was used to make digital payments, and the Mi Credit app were discontinued in under three years.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

