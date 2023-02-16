Menu
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down after 9 years at the helm

By Pooja Malik
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 18:31:23 GMT+0000
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down after 9 years at the helm
Indian-American Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at YouTube, will replace Wojcicki.
Susan Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, announced that she will be stepping down from her post, one that she's held for nearly a decade.

"I’ve decided to step back from my role and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," Wojcicki said in a blog post.

Wojcicki, previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014. She worked at Intel Corp. and Bain & Company, before joining Google.

Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at YouTube, will replace Wojcicki.

"With all we’re doing across shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us," Wojcicki said in the blog.

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $22M in Series A led by VC firm SphitiCap

"As for me, in the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition, which will include continuing to work with some YouTube teams, coaching team members, and meeting with creators," she added.

Wojcicki was one of Google's first hires and has been with parent company Alphabet Inc. for about 25 years.

YouTube’s ad sales decreased by 8% to $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, but it still makes up more than 10% of Alphabet's overall revenue.

