9Unicorns announces third edition of DDay on April 11

Following the phenomenal success of the first two editions of 9Unicorns’ Demo Days (DDays), 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts have launched the third edition of DDay, scheduled on April 11, 2023.

The event will feature 20 startups led by disruptive entrepreneurs and give them an opportunity to showcase their vision to more than 1,500 global investors, including prominent venture capital funds and family offices. These startups stand a chance to gain global exposure from these investors during the event.

“DDays are a great opportunity for startups to connect with investors all around the world and showcase their offerings. This helps startups gain international exposure and build further rounds for growth,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Managing Director and Co-founder, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

Apoorva added that the first two DDays hosted in the past two years were a huge hit, with presenting portfolio companies subsequently raising over $360 million. “We are expecting the third edition to be a great success, for both investors and startups,”

India boasts of the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, with over 84,000 officially recognised startups. Despite a slowdown in 2022, the Indian startup ecosystem continues to thrive. According to a recent NASSCOM report, India added the second highest number of unicorns in the world in 2021. More than 23 unicorns were added in 2022 and the number is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

Some of 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts’ prior success stories include VideoVerse, an AI-based SAAS video editing suite for all enterprises, which raised a whopping $46 million led by A91 Partners. Electric Vehicle ride hailing mobility startup ﻿BluSmart﻿ raised $25 million, while Rooter, a leading gaming and esports streaming platform, raised $25 million. A few of their seed-stage companies that benefited include skilling metaverse Cusmat, which was recently raised from Arkam Ventures, and AI-driven algo trading platform Algobulls.

Co-Founders Venture Catalysts’ Group (From Left): Gaurav Jain, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

Previously, global VCs including Sequoia, Symphony, Creation Investments, Tiger Global, WestBridge, Accel, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, SoftBank, and 75+ global funds have co-invested in Series A rounds of their portfolio. Those companies have become category leaders and unicorns, like ﻿Oyo﻿ Rooms, ﻿BharatPe﻿, and the next category leaders.

“DDay 3 is an opportunity for investors to have a first-hand look at handpicked startups and products that are disruptive, innovative, and seeing significant growth across the Indian ecosystem,” Dr. Sharma said.

Interested in being part of the third edition of DDay?