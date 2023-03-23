Menu
TechSparks

Being authentic works for brands and people: Mira Rajput Kapoor

Celebrity influencer and public figure Mira Rajput Kapoor said that staying true to their USP and being authentic works well for building a brand, company and persona.

Payal Ganguly343 Stories
Being authentic works for brands and people: Mira Rajput Kapoor

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Celebrity influencer, public figure and angel investor Mira Rajput Kapoor believes in being authentic when it comes to standing out. 

“Staying authentic, being clear and being dedicated at what you do. It holds true for a brand, product, company or a person,” Kapoor spoke at TechSparks Mumbai edition. 

For brands, it is important to stay true to their USP rather than spreading it too thin, she said. As an influencer on Instagram with 4.4 million followers, Kapoor said keeping up an online persona has helped, particularly with keeping recall value.

“I am very clear on what I like—I am into beauty, I am into wellness—and that’s what I like," she told Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, adding that one would rarely catch her doing fashion reels. Known to share content on wellness and beauty, Kapoor said that she believes in promoting brands which she would use on a regular basis.

Also Read
Gender equality starts at home: Actor-investor Dia Mirza at TechSparks Mumbai

Married to actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor has been investing in early-stage beauty and wellness brands for five years now. “I started angel investing because I saw that opportunity with my husband. He has this huge audience and people look up to him. He has a ready base of consumers and I look for things which align with him,” Kapoor said.

She has invested in yoga and wellness startups, including SARVA Yoga, alongside her husband. Her portfolio also includes plant-based nutrition supplement brand ﻿Wellbeing Nutrition﻿ and organic grocery company ﻿Zama Organics﻿

Kapoor said as her Instagram base grew and her followers appreciated her suggestions, it translated to building a portfolio of brands she believes in.

On the pandemic, Kapoor noted that while COVID-19 turned the focus on wellness and health, self-care too has taken precedence. “Self-care used to be an experience. But now brands and companies recognise that this feeling can be monetised and it is an important vertical when talking about startups,” she added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

