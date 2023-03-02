B Capital closes fund; Betterhalf, Store My Goods, Voiceoc raise early-stage capital

Venture capital firm ﻿B Capital Group﻿ has closed its $500 maiden fund to invest in the healthcare sector, focusing on biotech and digital health. This would take the firm's total assets under management to approximately $6.3 billion.

The multi-stage investment firm has invested in over 20 early-stage to late-growth companies in the US, Asia and Europe in areas such as healthtech, digital health, medtech, and biotech. Founded by Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly in 2015, B Capital has made 187 investments so far, according to CB Insights.

Betterhalf raises $8.5M in Series A round

Matchmaking platform ﻿Betterhalf.AI﻿ has raised $8.5 million in a Series A round, which saw participation from Finsight Ventures, Mike Krieger (Co-founder of Instagram), Arash Ferdowsi (Co-founder of Dropbox), Rebel Fund, Nurture Ventures, Leonis Investissement, Derek Callow (ex-CMO of Bumble), Scott Belsky (Founder of Behance), Brendan O'Driscoll (ex-Product Head of Spotify), Manik Gupta (ex-CPO of Uber), Punit Soni, (ex-CPO of Flipkart), and Ravish Naresh—Co-founder and CEO of Khatabook.

This round comes nearly two years after raising $3 million as part of Betterhalf's Pre-Series A funding from venture capital firms including S2 Capital and Quiet Capital. Prior to that, Betterhalf raised $2.3 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Tribe Capital, and Nurture Ventures.

Founded in 2019, the company has posted $2.5 million in annualised revenue on the back of "2X jump in annual revenue in 6 months" and a 17% month-on-month growth. The number of users increased by approximately 3X in the last nine months and it currently has over one million active users monthly.

ALSO READ Venture capital inflow in February declines 77% as investors remain cautious

Store My Goods receives $1M from JITO Angel Network

Store My Goods, a startup offering storage solutions, has raised $1 million from JITO Angel Network promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation. The round saw participation from others including Good Water Capital—a US-based consumer tech fund, Gajendra Jangid (Co-founder, Cars24), Ruchit Agarwal (Co-founder, Cars24), Ashish Shah (Founder, Pepper Fry), and Ambareesh Murthy (Founder, Pepper Fry) among others.

The startup plans to utilise the funds to expand its tech solutions and also enter new markets. It is currently present in over 50 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Based in Noida, the startup offers customers to store their belongings such as household goods, business supplies and vehicles.

Voiceoc raises Rs 3 Cr from BioAngels

Voiceoc, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform for hospitals, said it has raised Rs 3 crore from BioAngels. The latter is a partnership between Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, an enterprise of the Department of Biotechnology, and the early-stage investment platform Indian Angel Network.

The funding will enable the company to hire more people in technology, sales and marketing, and also invest in product development besides scaling its marketing initiatives and gaining a strong foothold in the Middle East.

Voiceoc offers a platform to improve engagement between hospitals and patients, increase appointment bookings, reduce calls made to customer care, and offer quick and personalised support to the latter. Operational in India and the Middle East, the company is currently handling over one million patient conversations every month.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)