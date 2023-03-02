Menu
B Capital closes its first healthcare-focused fund worth $500M corpus

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
March 02, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 02 2023 07:49:28 GMT+0000
B Capital closes its first healthcare-focused fund worth $500M corpus
Named Healthcare Fund I, the new fund will take B Capital's total assets under management (AUM) to $6.3 billion.
Venture capital firm B Capital has raised its first healthcare fund, committing to invest $500 million in healthcare-focused startups in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Named Healthcare Fund I, the new fund will focus on specific sub-sectors such as biotech and medtech and take B Capital's total assets under management (AUM) to $6.3 billion, the VC firm said in a statement. B Capital has backed over 20 startups in the healthcare sector across these regions.

The Manhattan, New York-based multi-stage venture capital firm has backed over 140 companies globally across consumer, B2B enterprises, and fintech sectors. In India, the VC firm has backed over 20 startups from the early to growth stages, including ﻿BYJU'S﻿, ﻿Meesho﻿, and ﻿Pharmeasy﻿.

In January 2023, B Capital announced the close of Growth Fund III and affiliated funds with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $2.1 billion.

Founded by Raj Ganguly and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in 2014, B Capital has an integrated team across nine locations in the United States and Asia and a strategic partnership with BCG to expand into new markets and support entrepreneurs across all growth stages.

ALSO READ
Facebook co-founder's B Capital Group closes its second fund at $820M

"We are witnessing unprecedented innovation across the healthcare landscape,” said Robert Mittendorff, Managing Director, General Partner, and Head of Healthcare at B Capital. Mittendorff will lead the new fund and the firm's overall healthcare initiatives.

“Technological advancements in biology, AI, and automation are transforming the industry, with business models seeing the convergence of traditional players in novel ways. This moment presents a unique opportunity for B Capital to leverage our dedicated healthcare capital and active investment strategy to find and support companies advancing the healthcare sector," he added.

Edited by Suman Singh

